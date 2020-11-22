Robinson runners ready to invade others' personal space at state meet

Hartley, a junior, started running the mile and two-mile races in track as a freshman. She fared well, and had heard good things about the cross country program, so she came out for that team in 2019.

Turned out to be a sage decision, since she advanced all the way to state. She finished 49th overall in that race, but couldn’t help but be proud of her effort, as her 3,200-meter time of 12:35.5 was her PR by a full 25 seconds.

Now she’s headed back for a second straight year, and she’s hoping now that she knows the lay of the land she’ll climb her way up the leaderboard.

“It definitely does (help), knowing where the course is at least once I can visualize what I can do,” Hartley said. “I can start preparing my mind weeks in advance as far as what my strategy will be.”

Hartley said her goal for state is to drop her PR time “by a significant amount.” She’s shooting for a top-three finish and also has her eye on Robinson’s school record time of 12:12. “I’m hoping at least 12:11,” said Hartley, her eyes revealing a smile behind her COVID-approved mask.

Given that his top runners don’t mind being pushed, Quiroz thinks both Speer and Hartley are fully capable of throwing down some turbo-boosted times at state.