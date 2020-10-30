Rockdale 46, Troy 38

TROY — In a duel of two of the three teams that entered the night in a logjam atop the District 11-3A standings, the Tigers were too much for the Trojans.

By virtue of the win, Rockdale (6-3, 4-1) will get its chance to play Lorena for the district title next week. Troy (5-4, 3-2) was plenty tough in defeat, as the Trojans rallied from a 46-22 deficit with six minutes to play to pull to within one score, but Rockdale managed to hang on.