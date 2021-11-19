 Skip to main content
Rockwall-Heath 45, Temple 33
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Rockwall-Heath 45, Temple 33

BURLESON — The Heath Hawks won a shootout with Temple, ending the Wildcats’ season the Class 6A Division II area playoffs.

After falling behind 14-0 in the opening quarter, Samari Howard helped Temple (9-3) push back when he got free for a 17-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left in the first.

The teams fought back and forth from there. Zach Evans rushed for 200 yards for Heath, and Josh Hoover tossed four touchdown passes in the win for the Hawks.

Howard toted the pigskin 29 times for 166 yards to lead Temple.

