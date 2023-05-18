Midway pitcher Jeremiah Arnett gutted out a complete game, but in the end the No. 5 Panthers couldn’t get the break they needed.

Threatening to tie the game in the sixth, Midway’s Jackson Baird was thrown out at the plate on a controversial call as Rockwall-Heath walked away with a 3-2 win in the Class 6A region quarterfinals opener.

With an overflow crowd packing Bosque River Ballpark on Thursday night, the Panthers (30-4) entered the sixth trailing the Hawks 3-1.

Heath starting pitcher Caleb Hoover hit Wylie Tumlin with a pitch to open the inning before reliever Ethan Atchley struck out Jonah James. Daylen Kirks walked before Braden Graves moved up both runners with a sacrifice bunt.

It got even more interesting when Atchley walked Sawyer Haynes to load the bases. When Atchley threw two straight balls to Johnny Torres, Jordan Odom came out of the bullpen.

Torres grounded to third baseman Trevor Burgos, who threw wildly past first base as Tumlin scored. Baird, who was running for Kirks, tried to score from second but first baseman Hunter Bulin threw him out at home to end the inning as the Hawks (32-8-1) held on to their 3-2 lead.

The Midway coaches protested the call but to no avail.

Arnett was outstanding as he scattered four hits and worked out of several jams.

“I’ve had a lot of good ones but to me he’s the best,” said Midway coach Eddie Cornblum. “He’s composed and never gives in and is a winner. We don’t make a couple of errors it’s a different game.”

The second game of the series will be Friday night at 7 p.m. at Forney. A third game will be played Saturday at 3 p.m. in Cleburne if the Panthers win the second game.

The Hawks scored all three of their runs in the third. Gage Crites opened the inning with a single before Arnett hit Ryan Butler and Collin Adams with pitches to load the bases.

Brady Ladusau grounded to third baseman Tumlin but the ball bounced off his chest to allow the first run to score. Hoover drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly following a long run by Midway rightfielder Torres before Collin Liles drilled a run-scoring single to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead.

The Panthers came back with a run in the fourth as Alex Martinez singled and scored after James walked and stole second.

In the second inning, Midway leftfielder Sam Kutz made a diving catch down the left-field line after a long run to steal a hit from Bulin.