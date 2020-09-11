 Skip to main content
Rogers 47, Whitney 12
ROGERS — The Eagles feasted on Whitney’s slip-ups in wrapping their talons around their first win of the season.

Rogers intercepted the Wildcats (1-2) three times in the first half on the way to zipping out to a commanding 34-6 lead. One of those pickoffs turned out to be of the pick-six variety, as R.J. Cook took it back 55 yards to the house late in the first quarter.

Whitney trailed only 14-6 after Garrett Peacock’s 5-yard quarterback sneak into the end zone at the 10:57 mark of the second. But Rogers (1-2) closed the half with 20 unanswered points to put the game out of reach.

