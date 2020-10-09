Rogers shows off in La Vega's swatting of Stephenville

STEPHENVILLE — Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Jordan Rogers show.

It was the best all-around game of the season for the La Vega senior, totaling five touchdowns and amassing 322 total yards as the Pirates raced past District rival Stephenville, 42-24.

Rogers was seemingly unstoppable for the Pirates, who were looking to maintain their control of first place in District 5-4A. Shrugging off a slow, first-half start — one that included a 37-yard touchdown pass — Rogers found his groove after halftime.

Nursing a 14-10 lead, Rogers threw a dart to receiver JaiBrian Bouye, who then burst his way past several defenders for a 61-yard score. And after a quick stop by the Pirates defense, Rogers capped an eight-play, 82-yard drive with a prance into the end zone from three yards out, putting the Pirates up 28-10.

Stephenville attempted to keep pace with La Vega, as Yellow Jacket quarterback Gavin Rountree found wideout Coy Eakin over the middle from 29 yards away, inching the Jackets closer to 28-17.

After a failed onside kick, Rogers flashed his speed yet again, busting through a giant hole for a 51-yard touchdown, his second rushing score of the night. The Pirates now led, 35-17.