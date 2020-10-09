Rogers shows off in La Vega's swatting of Stephenville

STEPHENVILLE — Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Jordan Rogers show.
It was the best all-around game of the season for the La Vega senior, totaling five touchdowns and amassing 322 total yards as the Pirates raced past District rival Stephenville, 42-24.
Rogers was seemingly unstoppable for the Pirates, who were looking to maintain their control of first place in District 5-4A. Shrugging off a slow, first-half start — one that included a 37-yard touchdown pass — Rogers found his groove after halftime.
Nursing a 14-10 lead, Rogers threw a dart to receiver JaiBrian Bouye, who then burst his way past several defenders for a 61-yard score. And after a quick stop by the Pirates defense, Rogers capped an eight-play, 82-yard drive with a prance into the end zone from three yards out, putting the Pirates up 28-10.
Stephenville attempted to keep pace with La Vega, as Yellow Jacket quarterback Gavin Rountree found wideout Coy Eakin over the middle from 29 yards away, inching the Jackets closer to 28-17.
After a failed onside kick, Rogers flashed his speed yet again, busting through a giant hole for a 51-yard touchdown, his second rushing score of the night. The Pirates now led, 35-17.
The back and forth continued. Stephenville’s Rountree found a bit of luck coming his way, seeing a tipped pass fall into the hands of Eakin for the Yellow Jackets’ last score.
Roger’s last touchdown came from 33 yards away and untouched, finishing the night with 123 yards passing and 199 yards on the ground.
Jar’Quae Walton quietly had a monster night, rushing for a touchdown while adding 175 yards.
La Vega’s defense was stout, shutting out Stephenville the first two quarters.
Defensive lineman Rae Shawn Roberts sacked Rountree as Stephenville was driving at the end of the first half, pushing the Yellow Jackets out of field goal range.
After the Yellow Jackets hit a 34-yard field goal and forced a Pirate punt early in the third quarter, Stephenville ate up nearly five minutes off the clock on their 71-yard scoring drive, ending with a Rountree 18-yard rushing touchdown. The senior initially dropped the snap, but was able to gather his wits and scramble home for the score.
Rogers could have had an even bigger night, but had two long touchdown runs called back due to holding.
Ja’Von Iglehart sealed the game for La Vega with an interception in the Pirates’ end zone with just over two minutes left.
The Pirates’ game next week against Brownwood has been canceled and will end in a forfeit win for La Vega.
