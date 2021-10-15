Roland is rolling: La Vega freshman sparks Pirate win over Brownwood, 49-33

BROWNWOOD — It’s been building, for sure. But the kettle didn’t just overflow for Bryson Roland Friday night, it practically exploded.
The La Vega freshman running back amassed four touchdown runs in the second half, adding to an already enormous night that help the Pirates down the Lions, 49-33, at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.
Roland totaled 243 rushing yards from scrimmage, easily the most for any La Vega back this season. It was at a point when his team needed it the most, looking for their first district win after a 35-7 loss to second-ranked Steohenville and what has already been a wild 2021 season for La Vega (4-3 overall, 1-1 District 5-4A Div. I).
Trailing 17-14 in the second half, Roland capped off a four-play drive with a 38-yard touchdown run to put the Pirates up 21-17. But don’t get too excited yet, as the freshman phenom wasn’t even close to being finished.
On La Vega’s next drive, Roland busted a 52-yarder for a score. Seriously, though, it gets better.
On the Pirates’ following drive, Roland tallied a 65-yard scoring jaunt — not even his longest of the night.
You want an encore? Sure. How about a 66-yarder to cap off a monster night in a huge road win for the Pirates. It was everything La Vega needed and more, and expect to see more of Roland as the Pirates continue district play.
Fellow back D’Eddrick Brawley found himself quietly having a grand night, grabbing two scores and 111 more yards on the ground.
If the running game wasn’t enough, quarterback Robert Prescott diced up a tired secondary, throwing for 208 yards and a score, a nice 44-yard pitch and catch to wideout Stephon Nickerson in the second quarter to give the Pirates the lead. Nickerson caught four balls for 90 yards.
The fantastic running game wasn’t a one-sided affair, though, as Brownwood quarterback Chance Jones combined with back Konkani Anderson for 272 yards and three scores, most coming in the second half against a tired Pirate defense.
Jones also threw for 130 yards and a touchdown, a nifty diving catch by wide receiver Jason Jackson Jr. for a score in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Junior Martinez drilled two 31-yard field goals to round out the scoring for the Lions, who dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in district play.
La Vega gets another stiff challenge next week when it returns home to face state-ranked Midlothian Heritage.