Roland is rolling: La Vega freshman sparks Pirate win over Brownwood, 49-33

BROWNWOOD — It’s been building, for sure. But the kettle didn’t just overflow for Bryson Roland Friday night, it practically exploded.

The La Vega freshman running back amassed four touchdown runs in the second half, adding to an already enormous night that help the Pirates down the Lions, 49-33, at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.

Roland totaled 243 rushing yards from scrimmage, easily the most for any La Vega back this season. It was at a point when his team needed it the most, looking for their first district win after a 35-7 loss to second-ranked Steohenville and what has already been a wild 2021 season for La Vega (4-3 overall, 1-1 District 5-4A Div. I).

Trailing 17-14 in the second half, Roland capped off a four-play drive with a 38-yard touchdown run to put the Pirates up 21-17. But don’t get too excited yet, as the freshman phenom wasn’t even close to being finished.

On La Vega’s next drive, Roland busted a 52-yarder for a score. Seriously, though, it gets better.

On the Pirates’ following drive, Roland tallied a 65-yard scoring jaunt — not even his longest of the night.