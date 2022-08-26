Roland keeps rollin' as No. 7 La Vega blasts No. 10 Kennedale, 34-7

If there were questions about how La Vega running back Bryson Roland would follow up his magical freshman campaign, the sophomore left no doubt Friday night at Willie Williams Stadium.

Roland dominated from the first kick, rushing for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the No. 7 Pirates past No. 10 Kennedale in what was another great night in the tale that Roland has become.

It didn’t start that way, though, as Pirate quarterback Robert Prescott came out flinging the ball to key the Pirate offense. The senior completed his first three passes of the 2022 campaign, including a 43-yard deep ball to Stephon Nickerson on La Vega’s first drive to set up a 23-yard field goal by Pavel Ramirez.

But the Pirates went back to their bread and butter on their next possession, as Roland scored the first of his two first-half touchdowns, a 43-yard rocket of a run to put La Vega up 9-0. The extra point was blocked.

Roland, seemingly just getting warmed up, broke free for 71 yards and another touchdown later in the half. Roland also sandwiched runs of 16, 19 and 18 on his way to 185 first-half rushing yards.

The Pirate defense was no slouch itself, forcing three turnovers — all in the second half — keeping the usually fast-paced, Wildcat rushing offense in park. Kennedale’s only score came after a converted fourth-and-21 led to a two-yard Cameron Lyles touchdown run. La Vega held Kennedale to under 150 total yards on the night.

Roland added two more scores, both from four yards out, playing sparingly in the second half. Nikvayzer Rice took over for Roland late in the fourth quarter and busted his only carry for 76 yards and a score.

After Ramirez made his field goal early in the first quarter, he had three extra points blocked in a row, but did make his final attempt.

La Vega hosts Connally Friday at Willie Williams Stadium.