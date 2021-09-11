Rosebud-Lott 40, Stamford 14

WEATHERFORD — Central Texas’s leading passer Zane Zeinert racked up 355 more yards and found three different receivers for touchdowns in an impressive blowout win over Stamford.

Rosebud-Lott improved to 3-0 in its second season under head coach Brandon Hicks, and the Cougars look as though they could have their best team in years.

Zeinert connected on 18 of 32 tosses, with a long bomb of 90 yards for a TD to Breon Lewis, who finished with 107 receiving. Jamarquis Johnson had six catches for 115 yards and a score, while Jordan Landrum had five grabs for 85 yards and a TD of his own in the balanced effort. Zeinert also rushed for a TD.