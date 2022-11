In Travis, after a 13-13 halftime tie, Rosebud-Lott dominated the second half with 28 unanswered points to ease to the win.

The Cougars scored 14 points in each of the final two quarters. Rosebud-Lott (7-3, 5-2) finished third in District 8-2A Division I behind Crawford and Marlin while Moody fell to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in district play, missing the playoffs.