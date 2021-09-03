 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosebud-Lott 41, Wortham 8
0 comments
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Rosebud-Lott 41, Wortham 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TRAVIS — Rosebud-Lott had it clicking again, showing a well-balanced attack in a rout of the visiting Bulldogs.

Jamarquis Johnson broke off a 65-yard gain on his first carry of the game, and finished with 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Zane Zeinert, the reigning Texas Built Ford Tough 2A Player of the Week, was sharp again, passing for 347 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 37 yards and another TD.

Clayton Doskocil caught seven balls for 101 yards and a touchdown to lead all receivers for Rosebud-Lott.

Zane Zeinert - Rosebud-Lott

Zeinert
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert