Rosebud-Lott 41, Wortham 8

TRAVIS — Rosebud-Lott had it clicking again, showing a well-balanced attack in a rout of the visiting Bulldogs.
Jamarquis Johnson broke off a 65-yard gain on his first carry of the game, and finished with 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Zane Zeinert, the reigning Texas Built Ford Tough 2A Player of the Week, was sharp again, passing for 347 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 37 yards and another TD.
Clayton Doskocil caught seven balls for 101 yards and a touchdown to lead all receivers for Rosebud-Lott.