Rosebud-Lott 42, Riesel 24

In Travis, Rosebud-Lott scored the final three touchdowns, including a 32-yard run by Moses Fox in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Riesel (2-3, 1-1) scored the first touchdown when Bryson May broke away for a 24-yard run, but Rosebud-Lott responded with Kyle Finan's one-yard scoring run to cap a 63-yard drive.

Mason Heath gave the Indians a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter when he popped loose for a 43-yard touchdown. However, Finan hit Breon Lewis with a 36-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter as Rosebud-Lott (4-2, 1-1) pulled into a 14-14 tie.

Riesel grabbed a 17-14 halftime lead on Evan Hicks' 38-yard field goal. But Finan ran for a 33-yard touchdown to give the Cougars a 21-17 lead midway through the third quarter.

Riesel regained the lead on Payton Hoelscher's 30-yard pass to Santana Cisneros. But the Cougars answered with a Finan score to close the third quarter.