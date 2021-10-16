 Skip to main content
Rosebud-Lott 46, Moody 20
CHAD CONINE’S SUNDAY REWIND

Rosebud-Lott 46, Moody 20

In Moody, Rosebud-Lott quarterback Zane Zeinert, Central Texas’ leading passer, added to his total by throwing for 308 yards and three touchdowns in a Cougars victory.

Zane Zeinert - Rosebud-Lott

Zeinert

Zeinert went to Breon Lewis and Jamarquis Johnson four times each, igniting the Rosebud-Lott offense. Lewis finished with 135 receiving yards and two TDs, while Johnson posted 110 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Cougars (5-3, 2-2) are in good position for a playoff berth headed into a battle of postseason contenders versus Holland on Friday.

News Alert