Rosebud-Lott 54, Thrall 45

In Travis, Rosebud-Lott bounced back from its first loss of the season by outlasting Thrall in an offensive shootout.

Three Cougar ball carriers rushed for more than 100 yards. Rosebud-Lott running back Moses Fox led the bunch with 125 yards on six carries and a 30-yard touchdown. Quarterback Zane Zeinert contributed 121 yards on nine carries and reached the end zone three times. But it was utility back Jamarquis Johnson who really hurt the Tigers. Johnson produced 103 rushing yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 79 yards and another score from Zeinert.