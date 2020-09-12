 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosebud-Lott 60, Texas Wind 0
0 comments

Rosebud-Lott 60, Texas Wind 0

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

At Paul Tyson Field, the Rosebud-Lott Cougars piled up more than 500 yards of offense as they rolled over Texas Wind.

Cougars quarterback John Reyne passed for 144 yards and three touchdowns. His alternate, Jamarquis Johnson threw for another 137 yards and a TD. Jordan Landrum was a favorite receiving target of both as he caught eight passes for 178 yards and three scores.

Rosebud-Lott improved to 2-1 this season, already matching the Cougars’ win total of the last two seasons combined. Texas Wind fell to 1-2.

Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Zach Hrbacek interview after Troy beat Robinson, 48-6

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert