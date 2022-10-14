Rosebud-Lott, Bosqueville wage frenzied fourth quarter, but Cougars survive, 53-52

Football can serve up all varieties of thrills and heartbreak.

The Rosebud-Lott Cougars and Bosqueville Bulldogs sampled just about all the flavors in a District 8-2A Division I clash to be remembered.

Cougars quarterback Kyle Finan put a fade pass right on the money and receiver Breon Lewis ran under it for the deciding touchdown in the final minute as Rosebud-Lott claimed a 53-52 victory over Bosqueville on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

Moments earlier, Rosebud-Lott faced a fourth-and-seven at the Bosqueville 39. Finan found Jamarquis Johnson open in the Bulldog secondary and Johnson took the reception down to the 8.

Two plays later Finan went for Dalan Willberg in the end zone and drew a pass-interference call on the Bulldogs. That set up first-and-goal at the Bosqueville 2 with 24 seconds left.

Lewis, who also scored on a punt return and a two earlier TD receptions, came down with the crucial pass in the back-left corner of the end zone. For good measure, Lewis also intercepted Bosqueville QB Newt Schornack on the game’s final play.

It didn’t look good for Bosqueville when Finan ran 30 yards for a touchdown and a two-score lead late in the fourth quarter.

But Damareius Stewart returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and Cooper Kent recovered an onside kick for the Bulldogs.

Those special teams plays allowed Bosqueville to take the lead when Schornack threw over the top of the Rosebud-Lott defense for a 38-yard touchdown to Evan Guerrero.

The TD pass sent the Bosqueville stands into hysterics as the home team led 52-47 with 2:52 remaining.

But that was way too much time on the clock in this thriller that ended up with six lead changes.

Schornack passed for 271 yards and rushed for 155.

Finan finished with 168 through the air and 223 on the ground.

Rosebud-Lott improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in District 8-2A Division I. The Cougars are tied for second place in district behind Crawford.

Bosqueville fell to 3-4 on the season and 2-2 in 8-2A D-I. But the Bulldogs are still in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Old Man Momentum spent time on both sidelines during the first 24 minutes.

Rosebud-Lott got on the scoreboard with its game-opening possession. Finan converted a third-and-15 with a 49-yard run to the Bosqueville 8-yard line. Two plays later, the Cougars QB finished a six-play, 52-yard march himself with a three-yard touchdown run.

Although Rosebud-Lott didn’t punt in the first half, Bosqueville forced three turnovers. Easton Hill and Noah Finnell each recovered Cougar fumbles and Damareius Stewart picked off a fourth-down heave by Finan.

The Bulldogs turned two of those takeaways into points as they surged ahead 16-7.

Schornack threw a short pass to Justin Moore and the receiver shook loose from the Rosebud-Lott defense for a 40-yard touchdown. Schornack then hit Brooks Nunn for the two-point conversion and an 8-7 lead with 10:17 left in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs QB took a turn burning the Cougar defense with his legs later in the period. Schornack took off on a designed quarterback run up the middle and raced past the Rosebud-Lott defenders for a 67-yard touchdown. This time Stewart ran for the two points.

However, there was time for the Cougars to answer a couple of times.

Finan threw to Breon Lewis for a 28-yard gain to the Bosqueville 10 and, on the next play, the Rosebud-Lott quarterback slid through traffic for a 10-yard touchdown. The Cougars’ point-after attempt failed and Bosqueville held onto a 16-13 edge.

The Rosebud-Lott defense forced a punt late in the first half, opening the door for a savvy play by Lewis. After dropping back deep to receive the punt, Lewis took a chance and fielded the ball on one bounce. He beat the Bulldogs’ cover team to the edge and accelerated. Lewis skirted the sideline and cut back just inside the right hash marks to finish off a 65-yard punt return touchdown that put Rosebud-Lott back in front, 19-16.

Schornack went to the break with 217 combined passing and rushing yards, just ahead of Finan’s 209.