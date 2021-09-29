 Skip to main content
Rosebud-Lott, Lorena stars claim Trib awards
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Rosebud-Lott, Lorena stars claim Trib awards

Rosebud-Lott’s Moses Fox and Lorena’s Joe Gutshall won the WacoTrib.com poll as the Week 5 players of the week.

Fox was the Offensive Player of the Week winner after amassing 34 percent of the online voting. The running back went for 125 yards and a touchdown on just six carries in the Cougars’ 54-45 win over Thrall last week.

Gutshall won Defensive Player of the Week honors with 41 percent of the voting. The Lorena defensive lineman, last year’s Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year, made three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception in Lorena’s 34-17 district-opening win over Academy.

