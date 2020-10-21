 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosebud-Lott player earns Ford honor
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Rosebud-Lott player earns Ford honor

{{featured_button_text}}

Rosebud-Lott junior Jordan Landrum was named the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 2A on Wednesday.

Landrum caught six passes for 84 yards, intercepted two passes, returning one of them 67 yards for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. His big plays elevated the Cougars to a 34-27 victory over Moody.

Landrum leads Central Texas with six interceptions so far this season.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry delve into Zach Hrbacek's quest to break the Central Texas rushing record, give Waco High a pregame pep talk before the Duncanville game, and choose their favorite postgame snacks. Listen to the podcast at WacoTrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert