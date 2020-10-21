Rosebud-Lott player earns Ford honor

Rosebud-Lott junior Jordan Landrum was named the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 2A on Wednesday.
Landrum caught six passes for 84 yards, intercepted two passes, returning one of them 67 yards for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. His big plays elevated the Cougars to a 34-27 victory over Moody.
Landrum leads Central Texas with six interceptions so far this season.
SUPER CENTEX PODCAST
The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry delve into Zach Hrbacek's quest to break the Central Texas rushing record, give Waco High a pregame pep talk before the Duncanville game, and choose their favorite postgame snacks. Listen to the podcast at WacoTrib.com.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.