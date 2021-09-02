Rosebud-Lott’s Zeinert gains statewide accolade

Speaking of awards, Rosebud-Lott quarterback Zane Zeinert picked up a nice one this week.

Zeinert was named the Built Ford Tough Class 2A Texas Player of the Week following a prolific passing performance last week against Leon. Zeinert completed 20 of 28 passes for 406 yards and six touchdowns in Rosebud-Lott’s 60-22 win. Not a bad debut in a Rosebud-Lott uniform for Zeinert, who transferred from Cameron.

He becomes the second Rosebud-Lott player in two years to win the weekly honor, as Jordan Landrum won it last year after a four-interception game against Wortham.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.