Rosebud-Lott’s Zeinert gains statewide accolade
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Rosebud-Lott's Zeinert gains statewide accolade

Speaking of awards, Rosebud-Lott quarterback Zane Zeinert picked up a nice one this week.

Zane Zeinert - Rosebud-Lott

Zeinert

Zeinert was named the Built Ford Tough Class 2A Texas Player of the Week following a prolific passing performance last week against Leon. Zeinert completed 20 of 28 passes for 406 yards and six touchdowns in Rosebud-Lott’s 60-22 win. Not a bad debut in a Rosebud-Lott uniform for Zeinert, who transferred from Cameron.

He becomes the second Rosebud-Lott player in two years to win the weekly honor, as Jordan Landrum won it last year after a four-interception game against Wortham.

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry discuss the Bishop Sycamore fiasco, lament the cancellation of the La Vega-Connally game, and share their favorite memories of reading about Odessa Permian in "Friday Night Lights" on the opening high school football podcast of the season. Visit WacoTrib.com to listen.

