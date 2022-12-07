Ross the boss of Mart's powerful offense

With one of the richest football traditions in Texas, Mart’s goal every season is to win the state championship.

Every player who steps on the field for the Panthers knows that. Nobody knows that better than junior Jonah Ross, the latest in a long line of gifted Mart quarterbacks.

A 24-20 loss to Falls City in last year’s Class 2A Division II state semifinals still stings, so Ross and his teammates will be highly motivated when they face No. 2 Burton at 7 p.m. Thursday at Round Rock ISD’s Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in the semifinals.

If the No. 1 Panthers win, they’ll have a shot to capture their ninth state title and first since 2019 next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“No one on our team has won state before, so we’ve really wanted to get it,” Ross said. “We came here to finish what we started last year.”

Ross was Mart’s backup quarterback last year behind Trey Powell, spending his time mostly at wide receiver and safety. Ross made 31 catches for 478 yards and five touchdowns and also rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

As summer drills and preseason workouts progressed, it became clear that Ross would become the Panthers’ starting quarterback.

Running Mart’s warp speed spread attack, Ross has delivered spectacular numbers as he’s completed 67.8 percent for 2,254 yards and 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He’s also run for 954 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 9.2 yards per carry while also playing safety for the Mart defense.

Ross’s numbers would be even greater if the Panthers didn’t often switch to a running clock in the second half of blowout wins en route to a 14-0 record.

“He’s played up to the standards and expectations of a Mart quarterback,” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman. “He’s having a real good year, not just running the ball but also throwing the ball. He’s well up there in completion percentage and passing yards and rushing yards.”

Hoffman believes Ross’s competitive nature drives him. He’s also a starting guard for the basketball team and runs the 400 meters on the track team.

“He hates to lose, he wants to win at everything he does,” Hoffman said. “Not just quarterback but playing safety on defense and football in general. He’s a talented basketball player, he’s a heck of a track athlete for us. He’s just a competitor.”

Some of that competitiveness stems from backyard football and basketball games with his twin brother, Abram Ross, who starts for Mart as an offensive lineman and linebacker.

“We were competitive in everything we did,” Abram said. “Track, basketball, football, video games or anything, we competed with each other. I was always the bigger one, so I took it inside in basketball.”

The twins also like to kid around with each other. With Abram standing a few feet away, Jonah was asked what he likes about having his brother with him on the team.

“Nothing really,” said Jonah with a straight face.

But seriously, Jonah likes having Abram blocking for him. He also feels fortunate to have so many dynamic weapons surrounding him like 1,700-yard rusher JD Bell and receivers Byron Lundy, Averion Johnson and Wesley Carroll.

“We have a lot of weapons, everyone’s fast,” Ross said. “We have a lot of people who can catch. Just throw it up and they go get it.”

Bell likes the accuracy and touch that Ross puts on the ball.

“He’s very accurate, he’s like another Joe Burrow,” Bell said. “He knows how to do everything, running and throwing the ball and reading defenses. He’s amazing.”

Though Ross has played quarterback since seventh grade, he believes the experience he gained by playing receiver as a sophomore last season has helped him develop his passing skills.

“It helped me to know how a receiver wants the ball, how they’re going to break down the defense,” Ross said.

Though Ross has tremendous responsibilities at quarterback, he thrives in everything he’s asked to do for the Panthers. Any attempt Hoffman has made to give Ross a breather has failed.