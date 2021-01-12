Roughing it: La Vega girls play tough, survive tussle with Mexia

As Willis alluded, the first quarter was a ragged one. Mexia (9-4, 2-1) capitalized on a pair of 3-pointers from Yasmine Green and Jaleah Davis to take an 8-6 lead by the end of it. Green apparently noticed that the bank stayed open late in Bellmead, and she bounced her long-distance bomb off the window and in for the score.

Yet La Vega didn’t panic. That’s a testament to an uncommon maturity that belies the team’s youth, considering the Lady Pirate roster features seven freshmen and sophomores, many of whom play big minutes.

In the second quarter, La Vega began to find a crisper level of play on the offensive end and shot out in front. Freshman point guard Mar’cyah Willis poked the ball away from a Mexia ballhandler and sped downcourt for an easy deuce. Sophomore Andrea Johnson angled inside for a left-handed layup. But it was the outside shooting of freshman guard Kaley O’Neal that gave La Vega its most comfortable breathing room. O’Neal came off the bench to nail two 3-pointers in the quarter, and the Lady Pirates opened up a 24-14 lead by the halftime break.

O’Neal finished with a team-high 11 points.