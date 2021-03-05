 Skip to main content
Round Rock Christian ousts Live Oak girls, 63-50
Round Rock Christian ousts Live Oak girls, 63-50

TEMPLE — Round Rock Christian got hot for a stretch, where it seemingly couldn’t miss. And that’s hard to overcome when you’re the opponent.

Live Oak’s girls basketball team fell victim to Round Rock’s second-half surge in a 63-50 season-ending loss in the TAPPS 3A regional playoffs at Central Texas Christian High School Friday.

Ellie Lynch put up 17 points in the loss for Live Oak, while fellow senior Leah Stephenson chipped in 13. Hattie Mills and Renee Wallace scored eight apiece.

