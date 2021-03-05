Round Rock Christian ousts Live Oak girls, 63-50

TEMPLE — Round Rock Christian got hot for a stretch, where it seemingly couldn’t miss. And that’s hard to overcome when you’re the opponent.
Live Oak’s girls basketball team fell victim to Round Rock’s second-half surge in a 63-50 season-ending loss in the TAPPS 3A regional playoffs at Central Texas Christian High School Friday.
Ellie Lynch put up 17 points in the loss for Live Oak, while fellow senior Leah Stephenson chipped in 13. Hattie Mills and Renee Wallace scored eight apiece.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.