Round Rock Dragons torch Midway's defense, 69-17

ROUND ROCK — First-year Midway football coach Shane Anderson is the type of old-school, tough-minded grinder that’s not afraid of a challenge or a long haul.
It looks like he’s going to need those traits to the max this fall.
Round Rock roughed up Midway, 69-17, dominating almost from start to finish on Friday night at Dragon Stadium.
Dragons running back Tray’vian McCoy-Gay seemed unstoppable as he rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in a little more than two quarters of work.
“They came out and hit us in the mouth and we didn’t handle it,” Anderson said. “We looked like a football team that’s been together for two months. It starts with me and I accept full responsibility. We’ve got to get better in a hurry.”
Anderson was named Midway’s head football coach in mid-June after former Panthers head coach Jeff Hulme left for Mansfield Legacy earlier in the month. Anderson came from his alma mater, Connally High School, to try help Midway bounce back after a 2-7 campaign in 2020.
His debut didn’t go as planned as Round Rock scored on its first nine possessions. The Dragons (1-0) moved the ball so effectively that Midway (0-1) hardly had a chance to establish positive momentum.
Round Rock’s offense baffled Midway for the entire first half as the Panthers failed to keep the Dragons out of the end zone on six offensive series.
McCoy-Gay showed the way past the Midway defense, running for 177 yards on 10 carries by halftime. He scored on runs of 41, 17 and 65.
But the Dragons were equally as dangerous with the ball in quarterback Mason Cochran’s hands. Cochran rushed for over 100 yards and had tossed a couple of TD passes by the time the bands marched at the break.
“Coach (Jeff) Cheatham and them did a great job” Anderson said. “They did a good job of creating some surface with the tight end and kind of jacking up our fits a little bit. We didn’t handle it very well. We’ve got to get on the film and we’ve to to learn from it.”
Midway didn’t get totally buried in the first half by a Round Rock-maroon avalanche.
The Panthers offense moved the ball sporadically during the first two quarters and showed a couple of bright spots.
In particular, Midway sophomore wide receiver Junior Thornton made a spectacular play just before the end of the second quarter. He caught a short pass on a button-hook route in the middle of the field and scrambled away from the Dragons secondary. Thornton appeared to be wrapped up twice on the play but somehow shook loose and found daylight near the Round Rock sideline. From there, he outran the Dragons defense and had just enough steam to reach the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown reception.
That was Thornton’s second TD of the half as Tedford also found him in the back of the end zone for a 13-yard score.
“I think we did some good things offensively to build on,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to tip your hat and take your butt whipping and get out of here.”
Tedford had an uneven opening half as the Panthers starter. He completed 8 of 12 passes, though a couple of the early connections went for negative gains and he was sacked twice more. But he went to the break with 159 passing yards, boosted by Thornton’s big play.
Midway kicker James Satterfield showed that the Panthers’ field goal game has potential as he booted a 32-yarder that cut Round Rock’s lead to 35-10.
Panthers junior running back Dom Hill got away from the Dragon defense for a 74-yard run to the Round Rock 6 early in the first quarter. Midway appeared to be on the verge of tying the game at 7, but the Dragons defense forced the Panthers backward. Round Rock sacked Tedford at the 20 and the drive came up empty.
McCoy-Gay and Cochran made it hurt worse as they covered 80 yards on three totes on the Dragons’ ensuing possession. McCoy-Gay got around the right side and cruised 17 yards for the score to cap the march. That put Round Rock ahead 21-0 with momentum and confidence to burn.