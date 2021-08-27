Round Rock Dragons torch Midway's defense, 69-17

McCoy-Gay showed the way past the Midway defense, running for 177 yards on 10 carries by halftime. He scored on runs of 41, 17 and 65.

But the Dragons were equally as dangerous with the ball in quarterback Mason Cochran’s hands. Cochran rushed for over 100 yards and had tossed a couple of TD passes by the time the bands marched at the break.

“Coach (Jeff) Cheatham and them did a great job” Anderson said. “They did a good job of creating some surface with the tight end and kind of jacking up our fits a little bit. We didn’t handle it very well. We’ve got to get on the film and we’ve to to learn from it.”

Midway didn’t get totally buried in the first half by a Round Rock-maroon avalanche.

The Panthers offense moved the ball sporadically during the first two quarters and showed a couple of bright spots.