Rounding out the area's most pressing roundball questions

Now that the high school football season has wrapped for every Central Texas team, fans can turn their attention to a little roundball.
Of course, the basketball teams themselves have been hard at it for nearly two months. But we’ll forgive any local fans who may have pigged out on the pigskin feast and thus found themselves distracted from some of the heartier hardwood storylines.
Besides, we’re happy to help you get caught up. With that in mind, let’s crack open a six-pack of questions related to high school hoops – three for the girls and three for the guys.
Can Fairfield’s girls repeat?
Well, no — at least they can’t repeat as Class 4A state champions. Remember, Fairfield dropped down a classification to 3A for the 2020-22 realignment period. So, the better question is: Can the Lady Eagles stack a 3A trophy next to the 4A hardware they won last spring?
Certainly, it’s in play. Fairfield is ranked No. 3 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 3A state poll, behind only Shallowater (12-0) and Idalou (11-2). The Lady Eagles are 7-2 on the season, having lost their last game before the Christmas break. But that one came at the hands of Class 5A Bryan Rudder by a still-respectable 72-64 score. In district play, Fairfield has towered over its competition, winning three games by an average score of 70-17. In its last two district wins over Palestine Westwood and Elkhart, Fairfield has surrendered a total of seven points.
Though the Lady Eagles lost steady veterans like Braden Bossier and Jada Clark to graduation, the roster remains championship-caliber. Junior Breyunna Dowell and sophomore McKinna Brackens comprise the past two Super Centex Newcomer of the Year award winners after Bossier won that superlative in 2017-18, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Sally Whitaker’s team could claim that honor for a fourth straight year, behind freshman post Avery Thaler. What a pipeline of talent.
Who are some other top players to watch?
You can’t hide Troy’s Trojan horse, forward/guard Graycee Mosley. The 5-foot-9 junior is just a special all-around athlete. She’s averaging 27.9 points — third in the state among MaxPreps statistical leaders — and has hit for at least 20 in every game. She also brings down 16.1 rebounds and dishes out 4.1 assists per outing.
The skyline around Central Texas isn’t entirely flat either, as we’re blessed with some impressive skyscrapers in the post. That group includes the likes of China Spring’s Brylee Smith, Midway’s Marlissa Watson, Marlin’s Aniya Williams and Live Oak’s Ellie Lynch.
Meanwhile, if you want to feast on biscuits in the basket, forget Red Lobster — head over to Bishop Reicher and check out Ellie Lynch. The senior 5-6 guard entered this season with more than 1,000 career points to her credit, and she boasts one of the sweetest shooting strokes in the Centex area.
Who are some darkhorse teams that could emerge?
Even with last year’s leading scorer Bailey Burbidge currently out with injury, Lorena brings a deep, athletic team to the court. Like Fairfield, the Lady Leopards are another strong former 4A program taking the elevator down a floor to 3A.
Will McKethan’s Robinson team has shot out to a 7-2 start to the season. The Rockets will carry a five-game winning streak into their return to the court duel with Lorena on Thursday. Robinson has several Super Centex-caliber players, including senior forward Brooke Ashcraft and sophomore point guard Brenna Welsh, who is such a crafty driver that she might want to consider a racing gig at the Heart O’Texas Speedway.
At the small-school level, keep an eye on Iredell. The Lady Dragons are 12-0 and ranked sixth in Class 1A. They’ve beaten bigger-classification foes like Clifton and Bruceville-Eddy, as well as fellow state-ranked 1A teams like Abbott. Ali Guereca averaged 20.3 points last year as a junior, and she’s another year better.
On the boys’ side, will any district race be more thrilling than District 18-4A?
Heck to the no. This loop is wilder than Mr. Toad’s ride. Three of the district’s teams – No. 21 La Vega, No. 23 China Spring and No. 25 Connally – are currently featured in the TABC state rankings for 4A. Any of the lot of them could win the district title and contend for a spot at the Region III-4A tournament in Huntsville later in the season. Behind the cotton-ginning of guard Eli Stephens, China Spring made the regional tourney last year, beating La Vega in the game to get there, and of course Connally has been a regular visitor to Hunts Vegas under veteran head coach Quinton Snell.
But that’s not all. No, there’s more! Madisonville has a winning record to this point in the season, and longtime Centex fans know that Mexia boasts as proud a hoops tradition as anyone in the area. And don’t overlook Robinson, where senior guard Jacob Jaro is torching the nets for a 25-point scoring average thus far this season.
What’s cooking on Highway 77?
Maybe we just rename this state highway “The Road to the Hoop.” Start in Cameron, where the Yoemen cracked the state’s Top 25 this season for the first time since 2010-11. They’re sitting at No. 21 in Class 3A with a 9-1 record, including a 1-0 mark in District 19-3A.
These guys can really turn the scorebook into an ink blot. They’re averaging 84.2 points per game — remember a high school game is only 32 minutes — and in each of their past two wins, the Yoemen put six players in double-figure scoring.
A few clicks up the odometer, Rosebud-Lott hasn’t (yet) dented the state poll, but many 2A teams covet the luxuries the Cougars possess. That being, both size and speed. Senior big man Steven Buhl has double-double vision, and he’s flanked by a gifted supporting cast in the likes of John Reyna, Jordan Landrum and Jonathan Adamez.
And don’t sleep on Chilton, which is seeking its third straight playoff berth under head coach James Black. Before Black’s arrival, the Pirates had a three-year record of 4-39.
What about the big schools?
They called 11-6A the “District of Death” in football. Guess what? It’s not much more forgiving in basketball. Midway and Waco High figure to face an uphill climb in a league headed up by Duncanville, which is ranked No. 1 in all of 6A, as well as No. 4 Waxahachie.
Down in District 12-6A, Belton is building something special. The Tigers are 10-1 overall behind one of the area’s top all-around players, 6-foot-6 forward T.J. Johnson. He averages 27.7 points per game, and scored right at his average with 27 in the Tigers’ 53-31 district-opening win over Temple last time out.