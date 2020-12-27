Rounding out the Centex area's most pressing roundball questions

Who are some darkhorse teams that could emerge?

Even with last year’s leading scorer Bailey Burbidge currently out with injury, Lorena brings a deep, athletic team to the court. Like Fairfield, the Lady Leopards are another strong former 4A program taking the elevator down a floor to 3A.

Will McKethan’s Robinson team has shot out to a 7-2 start to the season. The Rockets will carry a five-game winning streak into their return to the court duel with Lorena on Thursday. Robinson has several Super Centex-caliber players, including senior forward Brooke Ashcraft and sophomore point guard Brenna Welsh, who is such a crafty driver that she might want to consider a racing gig at the Heart O’Texas Speedway.

At the small-school level, keep an eye on Iredell. The Lady Dragons are 12-0 and ranked sixth in Class 1A. They’ve beaten bigger-classification foes like Clifton and Bruceville-Eddy, as well as fellow state-ranked 1A teams like Abbott. Ali Guereca averaged 20.3 points last year as a junior, and she’s another year better.

On the boys’ side, will any district race be more thrilling than District 18-4A?