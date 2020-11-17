Run it back: Crawford volleyball team returning to state title match

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been begging her for a couple of years now to keep doing that more,” Coker said. “They run a different defense than a lot of other people run, so the holes were different. You saw she was able to dump the ball over to their right-back corner instead of in the middle of the court. I just think she did a really good job. We practiced it for maybe five minutes yesterday, and she was able to adjust and make all the right plays. It was really, really good.”

Westerfeld also gave Crawford some serious swings, as she redirected several of Albany’s overpasses with missiles for points. She finished with six kills.

Westerfeld said that her eyes light up whenever she’s standing at the net and an out-of-system team passes a ball too far to Crawford’s side.

“It’s just so much fun. It’s like they’re giving it to me just for fun,” she said. “It’s like, yeah, let’s go get it.”

Crawford kept the accelerator pressed all the way to the finish. Within the final five points of the match, Ray slithered in a service ace, Warden hammered a kill down the line, and Westerfeld produced a big-time block.