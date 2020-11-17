Run it back: Crawford volleyball team returning to state title match

WEATHERFORD — Crawford fans have seen this movie before, and they’re more than happy to press play for another viewing.
The Lady Pirates properly positioned themselves for another title shot by sweeping Albany, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14, in the Class 2A volleyball state semifinals on Tuesday night at Weatherford High School. So, yes, that means that Crawford (32-3) will play for a second straight 2A state championship and a third in four seasons on Saturday.
Same old, same old. And yet it never gets old for the Lady Pirates.
“It never gets old,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “These kids worked hard for this moment, and they were prepared. I thought we played really, really good tonight. Our serve-receive was great, and you could see our hitters kind of went to town. Lexi (Moody) is so good delivering the ball to all of them, so it made it really easy tonight.”
Crawford’s been around the block a few times, and fittingly it was the Lady Pirates’ blocking that provided the wind in their sails on the voyage back to the title game. They neutralized Albany’s attack, outblocking the Lady Lions, 9-3.
Both teams put together spurts in the opening set, but Crawford’s handy blocking diverted Albany’s path to the lead. Lady Pirate veterans Taylor Westerfeld, Lexi Moody and Kylie Ray consistently cut off the Lady Lions’ avenues to potential points with their presence at the net.
“A lot of blocking this week with the scouting,” said Crawford senior Taylor Westerfeld. “We knew they had a really tall girl (middle blocker Sarah Beth Cotter), so it was important that we practiced for that.”
Crawford built a 12-7 lead in the opening set, then busted off a 4-0 run that included Westerfeld chopping down a kill through the Albany block and Katie Warden clicking the spin cycle with a dirty, topspin-heavy ace.
Once Crawford’s hitters get rolling, it’s like being on the receiving end of an avalanche for the opposing team. The Lady Pirates hit .375 for the match, with Warden pounding a match-leading 12 kills.
“It’s just everybody,” Coker said. “Taylor had big swings, Kylie had big points, Katie was just crushing the ball on the outside. But everything starts on that back row with the defense, the serve-receive, with Addi and McKenna, they were just so good.”
Meanwhile, in the middle of it all, as usual, was Moody, Crawford’s standout junior setter. Not only did Moody adeptly deliver the ball to the Lady Pirates’ well-stocked gun cabinet full of weapons, but she dialed her own number with plenty of success, too. Moody waited until the second set to drop in her first dump of the night, but it wasn’t her last. She kept the Lady Lions scrambling by “hitting it where they ain’t,” and actually finished as Crawford’s second-most prolific hitter with eight kills.
“We’ve been begging her for a couple of years now to keep doing that more,” Coker said. “They run a different defense than a lot of other people run, so the holes were different. You saw she was able to dump the ball over to their right-back corner instead of in the middle of the court. I just think she did a really good job. We practiced it for maybe five minutes yesterday, and she was able to adjust and make all the right plays. It was really, really good.”
Westerfeld also gave Crawford some serious swings, as she redirected several of Albany’s overpasses with missiles for points. She finished with six kills.
Westerfeld said that her eyes light up whenever she’s standing at the net and an out-of-system team passes a ball too far to Crawford’s side.
“It’s just so much fun. It’s like they’re giving it to me just for fun,” she said. “It’s like, yeah, let’s go get it.”
Crawford kept the accelerator pressed all the way to the finish. Within the final five points of the match, Ray slithered in a service ace, Warden hammered a kill down the line, and Westerfeld produced a big-time block.
The Lady Pirates move on to face Iola (29-1), a winner over Thrall in the other 2A semifinal, in Saturday’s 1 p.m. state championship game at the Culwell Center in Garland.
It’s a familiar site, a familiar feeling, but one that Crawford is giddy to experience again.
“It means everything to me,” Westerfeld said. “This team is all a family and we just love it so much. It’s just the best feeling in the world. … I’m just thankful and blessed. It’s just an amazing community and I cannot believe that I get the opportunity to do that again.”
Blum 3, Sterling City 0
In Brownwood, Blum won a hard-fought second set, then finished off the 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 sweep to claim a state semifinal victory over Sterling City.
Blum (30-5) led for most of the second set, but the Lady Eagles cut the advantage to 21-20 according to a report by the San Angelo Standard-Times. The Lady Cats bounced back and prevailed in the turning-point game.
Blum will play Neches (27-4) in the Class 1A state final at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Culwell Center in Garland. The Lady Cats have been to at least the state semifinals in three of the last four seasons, but they’re seeking their first state title.
