Running into a roadblock: Lorena snuffed out in state semis

Gunter charged all the way back to tie the score at 14 on a Shae Prueitt ace, and then a second straight ace gave the Tigers their first lead. They didn’t even offer a courtesy wave as they zoomed on past the Leopards, eventually taking a 25-17 set win courtesy of a — you guessed it — block at the net from Prueitt.

“We talked before the match about needing to be relentless in our will to win, and I thought that showed,” said Gunter coach Katelyn Gill.

Tuyo, Lorena’s superb senior swatter who always puts the “Yo!” in her swings, found fewer clean hitting lines as the match progressed. Gunter’s 6-3 junior middle Miranda Putnicki put up a nasty obstruction above the net, altering the Leopards’ game plan and forcing more tips. Putnicki, a Michigan State commit who prompted “D-One! D-One!” chants from the rowdy Gunter student section, finished with 10 kills on 12 attempts to go with three blocks and an array of deflections.

“She was obviously big, but she was able to move quickly and read the ball,” Lorena’s Gonzales said of Putnicki. “I think we haven’t seen a lot of that this season, with teams with that big of a middle and also teams that use their middles that much. It kind of pushed us, even though we worked on it in practice. It’s different when you get on the stage and you have to do it for points.”