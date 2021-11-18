Running into a roadblock: Lorena snuffed out in state semis

GARLAND — In volleyball, a block is a physical act that can take a mental toll on an opponent.
Once the giants of Gunter started racking up rejections, Lorena couldn’t overcome the mental block of the task ahead. The Tigers gained momentum as the match progressed and the Leopards were powerless to avert that downhill slide, as Gunter picked up a 25-17, 25-17, 25-13 sweep in the Class 3A state semifinals on Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center.
While Gunter (37-7) moves on to Saturday’s state title match against Bushland, Lorena (38-5) quietly put a wrap on the best season in school history, including the program’s first state appearance.
“The season as a whole? If you put your mind to it, you can get really far,” Lorena senior setter Meg Kucera said. “Before Coach (Amanda) Gonzales got here my sophomore year, going to state was not really (an option). We didn’t even look that far. We were just trying to win district. So, for her to come here my junior year and completely flip around the program and really just change the culture, to get here, it’s just a really awesome thing.”
Gonzales, in her second year at Lorena’s head coach, called Gunter a deserving winner.
“This was our first time in the state tournament in program history, so I think there were a lot of nerves that were involved,” Gonzales said. “They were a solid team that could press against us and do things well. They’re a very good team. So, we got a little bit hesitant whenever they started to earn some points.”
If the nerves were there for the Leopards, they certainly weren’t apparent at the start. Within the first few volleys, Lorena junior Leigh Jespersen lofted a tip over Gunter’s towering blockers, and then Jespersen delivered some positively nasty customer service, zipping in three consecutive aces. When Abbie Tuyo and Madison Campbell teamed up for a stuff of Abby Elmore, Lorena swiftly snagged a 10-2 first-set lead.
But Gunter had been around the block a time or two. The Tigers were making their second straight state appearance, so they weren’t intimidated by the stage. But even more practically, they came into the season averaging three team blocks per set, a rather staggering number, considering a block is only registered in the stat book when it leads to a point. That doesn’t even account for all the Tigers’ deflections or turnbacks where the volley continues, but the attack is dramatically affected.
After that Tuyo-Campbell tandem stuff, Gunter built a wall at the net. The Tigers ran off three consecutive blocks, and Lorena’s confidence began to seep away.
“The momentum, when it gets on your side in volleyball, it’s hard to stop,” Gonzales said. “And that’s a very good team that does things right. They’re not going to give us a ton of free points. I thought early on we were doing things right along with the combination of they were giving us a lot of free points. Then whenever they started to battle back, we got a little bit wide-eyed.”
Gunter charged all the way back to tie the score at 14 on a Shae Prueitt ace, and then a second straight ace gave the Tigers their first lead. They didn’t even offer a courtesy wave as they zoomed on past the Leopards, eventually taking a 25-17 set win courtesy of a — you guessed it — block at the net from Prueitt.
“We talked before the match about needing to be relentless in our will to win, and I thought that showed,” said Gunter coach Katelyn Gill.
Tuyo, Lorena’s superb senior swatter who always puts the “Yo!” in her swings, found fewer clean hitting lines as the match progressed. Gunter’s 6-3 junior middle Miranda Putnicki put up a nasty obstruction above the net, altering the Leopards’ game plan and forcing more tips. Putnicki, a Michigan State commit who prompted “D-One! D-One!” chants from the rowdy Gunter student section, finished with 10 kills on 12 attempts to go with three blocks and an array of deflections.
“She was obviously big, but she was able to move quickly and read the ball,” Lorena’s Gonzales said of Putnicki. “I think we haven’t seen a lot of that this season, with teams with that big of a middle and also teams that use their middles that much. It kind of pushed us, even though we worked on it in practice. It’s different when you get on the stage and you have to do it for points.”
After the match, Gunter’s players spoke about how they can sense when their blocking starts to wear down and demoralize an opponent. It happened on this day, too.
During one rather telling sequence in the second set, Putnicki twice sent Leopard attacks back onto the Lorena side of the court. The Leopards kept the ball alive and managed to get up a third swing at the net, but their attempt to bend the ball around Gunter’s blocking resulted in a net-finding mishit.
Hannah Rubis punched 15 kills and four blocks for balanced Gunter, while Rayanna Mauldin chipped in seven kills and Elmore tallied six kills and five blocks. Elmore is the granddaughter of Waco banker and former Baylor basketball coach Jim Haller.
Tuyo thumped 12 kills to close out her brilliant Lorena career, while her senior tag team partner Kucera pocketed a match-high 21 assists. This certainly wasn’t the way Lorena’s two senior leaders envisioned going out.
“It was a lot of fun (getting here), but losing that match when we knew we could have fought harder was just really hard,” Tuyo said.
Added Kucera, “I’m sad that we didn’t win, but sometime things just aren’t meant to be. They don’t go your way. I’m still proud of what this season has really done.”
Lorena’s senior leaders expressed pride over the championship culture that has been established, that they hope to pass along to next year’s returning players like an heirloom.
It’s a culture that wouldn’t have been possible without Kucera and Tuyo, said Lorena’s head coach.
“I don’t even think I can put it into words,” Gonzales said, when asked what they meant to the program. “Whenever I first got here, they drove the culture. They wanted those changes. And everything that I’ve done, I had their full support. Sometimes I treat them almost like assistants, because I trust them so much. They’ve left their mark on our program and they mean a lot to me.”