Rusk hands China Spring a heartbreaker after 13 innings

NAVASOTA — Rusk baseball coach Ross McMurry wanted to play China Spring in a one-game series and won the coin flip to do so.
It took 13 innings, but the Eagles converted that lucky toss into a 3-1 victory over the Cougars on Thursday night at Navasota High School’s Boenker Field.
Rusk shortstop Landon Gates hit a looping double down the third base line that drove in two Eagles for the winning runs in the top of the 13th.
China Spring answered with a pair of hits in the bottom of the inning. But Rusk centerfielder Bryce Lenard fielded a Brayden Faulkner single up the middle and threw out Kolby Killough trying to get to third to end the game.
China Spring, the District 18-4A champions, ends its season with a 27-5-2 record.
“Sometimes the outcome just doesn’t go the way you want it to,” China Spring coach Jesse Lopez said. “It is what it is. These kids worked their butts off. (Rusk starter JD Thompson was) the best pitcher we’ve seen this season and we didn’t do what we needed to do to win.”
Thompson held China Spring to one unearned run on one hit through the first eight innings. He struck out 12, hit two batters and didn’t walk anyone.
After Rusk went ahead, 1-0, in the top of the first, the Cougars tied the game in the bottom of the second.
Seth Jennings reached base on an error by Rusk second baseman Brett Rawlinson. Courtesy runner Aiden Rees, circling the bases for Jennings, came around to score when Alex Martinez hit another ball which Rawlinson failed to field. Rees maneuvered around the tag of Eagles catcher Lane Gilchrest and was called safe at home to knot up the contest.
It stayed that way for the next 10 innings.
Martinez started and went five innings for China Spring. He struck out nine, walked one and hit one batter.
Killough took over in the sixth and shut out Rusk for 6 2/3 innings.
Meanwhile, Mason Cirkel took over for Thompson on the hill for the Eagles. He earned the win after shutting out the Cougars for the final five frames.
Tristyn Pechacek relieved Killough for China Spring with two on and two out in the top of the 12th. He got out of that jam, but couldn’t keep the Eagles off the board in the 13th.
Rusk advances to the Region III-4A semifinals to play the Orangefield vs. Hardin-Jefferson winner.