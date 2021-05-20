Rusk hands China Spring a heartbreaker after 13 innings

NAVASOTA — Rusk baseball coach Ross McMurry wanted to play China Spring in a one-game series and won the coin flip to do so.

It took 13 innings, but the Eagles converted that lucky toss into a 3-1 victory over the Cougars on Thursday night at Navasota High School’s Boenker Field.

Rusk shortstop Landon Gates hit a looping double down the third base line that drove in two Eagles for the winning runs in the top of the 13th.

China Spring answered with a pair of hits in the bottom of the inning. But Rusk centerfielder Bryce Lenard fielded a Brayden Faulkner single up the middle and threw out Kolby Killough trying to get to third to end the game.

China Spring, the District 18-4A champions, ends its season with a 27-5-2 record.

“Sometimes the outcome just doesn’t go the way you want it to,” China Spring coach Jesse Lopez said. “It is what it is. These kids worked their butts off. (Rusk starter JD Thompson was) the best pitcher we’ve seen this season and we didn’t do what we needed to do to win.”

Thompson held China Spring to one unearned run on one hit through the first eight innings. He struck out 12, hit two batters and didn’t walk anyone.

