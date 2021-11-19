 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sacred Heart 45, Bishop Reicher 13
0 comments
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Sacred Heart 45, Bishop Reicher 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
high school football Bishop Reicher

Bishop Reicher's (from left) Kane Kolar, Gerardo Montemayor, Eric Ochoa and Maverick Plsek.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

PONDER — Muenster Sacred Heart scored 20 unanswered points to end the first half and close out Reicher’s run in the TAPPS Division IV state quarterfinals.

Reicher (3-8) took the early 6-0 lead on an Eric Ochoa touchdown, but Sacred Heart found its footing thereafter. The Tigers (7-4) hit paydirt three times before the halftime horn to push out to a 20-6 edge at intermission.

Sacred Heart kept on clicking in the second half to widen the gap, as Reicher’s only other score came on a late Ochoa TD, his second of the night.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert