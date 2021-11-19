Sacred Heart 45, Bishop Reicher 13

PONDER — Muenster Sacred Heart scored 20 unanswered points to end the first half and close out Reicher’s run in the TAPPS Division IV state quarterfinals.

Reicher (3-8) took the early 6-0 lead on an Eric Ochoa touchdown, but Sacred Heart found its footing thereafter. The Tigers (7-4) hit paydirt three times before the halftime horn to push out to a 20-6 edge at intermission.

Sacred Heart kept on clicking in the second half to widen the gap, as Reicher’s only other score came on a late Ochoa TD, his second of the night.