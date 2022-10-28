 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Sacred Heart 49, Bishop Reicher 7

From the Centex high school football: Week 10 coverage series
Muenster Sacred Heart rolled up 21 points in each of the first two quarters to take command against Reicher and ease to the win at J.J. Kearns Stadium.

Clayton Bezner ran for a touchdown and passed for another score in the first quarter.

After Reicher (1-7, 1-5 TAPPS 1-IV) scored its only touchdown in the second quarter, Sacred Heart (8-1, 5-1) responded with three more touchdowns before halftime as Nathan Hesse ran for a 75-yard score and Bezner ran for another touchdown.

Tags

