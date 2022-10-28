Sacred Heart 49, Bishop Reicher 7

Muenster Sacred Heart rolled up 21 points in each of the first two quarters to take command against Reicher and ease to the win at J.J. Kearns Stadium.
Clayton Bezner ran for a touchdown and passed for another score in the first quarter.
After Reicher (1-7, 1-5 TAPPS 1-IV) scored its only touchdown in the second quarter, Sacred Heart (8-1, 5-1) responded with three more touchdowns before halftime as Nathan Hesse ran for a 75-yard score and Bezner ran for another touchdown.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 10 around Waco, Central Texas
Marlin quarterback Desmond Woodson Jr. gets shoved out of bounds after a long gain by the Cougars’ Jamarquis Johnson.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Marlin quarterback Desmond Woodson Jr. (7) tries to turn the corner against Rosebud-Lott’s defense.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Rosebud-Lott's Moses Fox (33) tries to get part Marlin’s Jordan Womack in the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Rosebud Lott's Moses Fox (33) holds on tight to the pigskin as he grinds out yardage against Marlin.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Rawling Barton (bottom) of Rosebud-Lott tries to pull down Mario Hopwood of Marlin during first-half action at Legion Field.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Johnnie Martinez (right) tugs on Mario Hopwood’s Marlin jersey as Moses Fox (33) wraps him up during the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Rosebud-Lott’s Moses Fox (center) follows blocker as Marlin's Jordan Womack (left) tries to make a tackle in the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Gatesville running back LJ Hall evades Robinson’s Drew Olivares (30) for a touchdown in the first half as the Hornets clinched a playoff spot.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Gatesville running back LJ Hall, left, celebrates a touchdown with teammate Rayshon Smith in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Ryder Chamblee runs upfield past the Gatesville defense in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Robinson’s Tristyn Blackburn is tripped up by Gatesville’s defense in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Dylan Olivares tackles Gatesville running back LJ Hall in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Robinson quarterback Jaxsen Ludlow eyes a receiver downfield while under pressure from Gatesville outside linebacker Sean Aguilar in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Gatesville’s Mason Mooney scores past Robinson’s Travis Lathern in the first half of the Hornets’ 49-6 win.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford's Breck Chambers outruns Riesel's Ryan Roddy for a touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Riesel's Gavin Oliver picks up yardage as Crawford's Graham Pearson closes in on the play.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Crawford’s Breck Chambers gets between Riesel’s Mason Heath, left, and Santana Cisneros on Friday night. Chambers rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns to lead the No. 3 Pirates to a 43-0 win.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Crawford’s Camron Walker tries to push off Riesel’s Andrew Hocking during first-half action Friday night. Walker rushed for 121 yards as the No. 3 Pirates rolled to a 43-0 victory.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Crawford’s Cash Bolgiano (right) breaks up a pass intended for Riesel’s Bryson May. With the 43-0 win, the Pirates moved to 9-0 on the year, including five shutouts.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Crawford's Camron Walker (left) fights off Riesel defenders during the Pirates' 43-0 win.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Riesel's Bryson May outruns Crawford's Breck Chambers.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell wrapped up the No. 2 seed in District 7-2A Div. I with a 53-3 win over Malakoff Cross Roads on Thursday.
Josh Hayes photo
