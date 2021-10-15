Salado 28, Connally 7

SALADO — Salado used a ball-control attack to play keep-away from the Cadets and pocket a home win in District 9-4A action.

The Eagles (5-2, 2-0) controlled the ball and the clock with its effective slot-T attack. The Eagles built a 28-0 lead and had the game well in control for much of the way.

Connally (2-4, 1-1) appeared to be driving for its first touchdown late in the third quarter, but the Eagles turned back Cadets running back Tre Wisner on a fourth-down carry to keep the shutout intact.

Connally finally cracked the scoreboard with 40 seconds to go. Quarterback Jelani McDonald scrambled outside the pocket and found Wisner on a deep toss along the sideline. That pushed the Cadets into the red zone and helped set up a 5-yard screen pass from McDonald to Kobe Black, who eluded a couple of Salado tackle attempts to get in for the score.