 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salado 33, Robinson 24

  • 0

In Robinson, Luke Law hit Seth Reavis with a 20-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes remaining as the Eagles nailed down a District 11-4A Division I-opening win over the Rockets.

Robinson (3-4, 0-1) had cut the lead to 26-24 with a scoring pass before Law's big touchdown throw to lift the Eagles (3-4, 1-0).

Brayden Gant scored on a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown before Kase Maedgen ran for a five-yard score to give the Eagles a 20-14 lead in the second quarter. Blake Borrego hit a field goal for the Rockets to cut the halftime deficit to 20-17.

Law hit Morgan Adams with an 82-yard touchdown pass to open up a 26-17 Eagles lead in the third quarter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 7

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 7

Check out our big Friday night preview and Trib staff predictions: Midway-Temple, Lorena-McGregor, Robinson-Salado, Abbott-Aquilla, Marlin-Crawford and more. #txhsfb

University hunts for 2-0 start in district play

University hunts for 2-0 start in district play

PREVIEW: The University Trojans are 1-0 in district, their first district win since 2019. And they're looking for their first 2-0 start since 2012 tonight against physical, ground-based Pflugerville. #txhsfb

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert