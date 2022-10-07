Salado 33, Robinson 24

In Robinson, Luke Law hit Seth Reavis with a 20-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes remaining as the Eagles nailed down a District 11-4A Division I-opening win over the Rockets.

Robinson (3-4, 0-1) had cut the lead to 26-24 with a scoring pass before Law's big touchdown throw to lift the Eagles (3-4, 1-0).

Brayden Gant scored on a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown before Kase Maedgen ran for a five-yard score to give the Eagles a 20-14 lead in the second quarter. Blake Borrego hit a field goal for the Rockets to cut the halftime deficit to 20-17.

Law hit Morgan Adams with an 82-yard touchdown pass to open up a 26-17 Eagles lead in the third quarter.