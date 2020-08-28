Salado 46, Troy 27

In Belton, the Salado Eagles countered prolific Troy running back Zach Hrbacek with plenty of big plays of their own at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium.
Salado’s Noah Mescher ran 75 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and scored on a 28-yard run in the fourth, according to the Temple Daily Telegram’s game summary. Mescher finished with 147 rushing yards to lead the Eagles ground attack that went for more than 400.
Hrbacek carried 24 times for 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns. His second touchdown of the night put Troy in front, 15-12.
But Salado quickly answered as Reid Vincent sprinted 59 yards for a TD that ignited 21-straight points for the Eagles (1-0).
Troy (0-1) continues its season with its home opener versus Mexia on Friday.
