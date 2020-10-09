Salado runs Slot-T to the tee in win over Connally, 20-15

The Cadets answered with a drive to Salado’s 1-yard line, but the Eagles put up a huge goal line stand as they stopped Gaither on third and fourth down to open the fourth quarter.

The Cadets weren’t finished as Gaither busted loose for a 17-yard touchdown run to cut Salado’s lead to 20-15 with 3:11 remaining.

But Salado picked up a first down and ran out the clock to finish off the win.

“You’ve got to give credit to our defense,” Anderson said. “You hold somebody to 20 points in District 9-4A you ought to win the football game. We’ve got to get better offensively.”

The Cadets took the opening kickoff and drove 49 yards before Ralph Morales nailed a 33-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 6:06 left in the first quarter.

With Gaither taking most of the carries, the Cadets drove to the 9-yard line. Gaither pounded up the middle for a touchdown, but the Cadets were called for holding and had to settle for the field goal.

The Eagles responded with a drive to Connally’s 20 before Izaiah Stephens nailed quarterback Hutton Haire for a three-yard loss. On the next play, Haire hit Mescher for a 23-yard touchdown pass, but the Eagles were nailed with a holding penalty.