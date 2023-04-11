One swing of the bat lifted the Salado Eagles softball team and gave their fans a chance to clap back in a key District 23-4A softball game.

Salado’s Lexi Dudeczka smacked a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning, making the difference in a 2-0 Salado victory over 20th-ranked Robinson on the Rockets’ home field on Tuesday night.

Both Salado starting pitcher Allyson Schauer and her Robinson counterpart, freshman Raelynn Van Zee, worked effectively in the circle most of the night. Both teams played sharp, error-free defense as well.

For every out the home team recorded, the Robinson production team played Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust” over the public address system. The song ruffled more feathers among Salado fans than Freddie Mercury would’ve ever intended.

When Dudeczka launched a full-count offering over the wall in right field, scoring teammate Brooke McLaurin, the Salado fans didn’t miss a beat. They got the bump-bump-bump part of the famous Queen song right, even if they butchered the melody and lyrics.

And they kept on singing, especially when the lefty Schauer’s seventh strikeout of the night finished off the shutout victory.

“(Schauer) changes speeds and threw the ball up, elevated it a little bit,” Robinson coach Jimmy Eby said. “She did a good job. Bottom of the sixth, the second baseman made a great diving catch and the shortstop made a play.”

Salado (20-10, 8-0 in 23-4A) clinched the district championship by finishing off the sweep of the Rockets. The Lady Eagles defeated Robinson, 4-3, back in late March in Salado.

But Robinson (23-8, 6-2), alone in second place in the district, still has plenty to play for with two games left in the regular season. The Rockets host China Spring on Friday and travel to Connally next Tuesday.

“We’ve got one game. to focus on,” Eby said. “They’re going to come in and try to beat us just because it’s China Spring and Robinson and we’ve got to focus on that.”

Robinson’s best chance to score against Salado on Tuesday came when Van Zee tripled to right to start the fifth. Isabelle Mathis followed with a sharply hit ball to shortstop that froze pinch-running Emme Bearden on third. Salado shortstop Ryley Litchfield threw to first for the out. Schauer then struck out Reanna Smith and got Emma Winter to line out to Litchfield.

Robinson freshman designated player Addison Williams singled to left to start the sixth, but Salado came back with two sparkling defensive plays. Center fielder Harley Drouillard raced in to rob Robinson freshman outfielder Reese Tate of a hit for the first out of the at-bat. Lady Eagles second baseman Katey Bartek closed out the inning by diving to her left to snag a line drive, leaving Williams stranded at first

Although Robinson pitcher Van Zee took the loss in the circle, she pitched admirably, striking out six and walking just one. Dudeczka went 3-for-3 in the leadoff spot, but the rest of the Salado lineup managed just two hits.