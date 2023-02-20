TEMPLE — The Connally Lady Cadets basketball team took time for a little history lesson in the last few days as it prepared for its third-round playoff game.

The Lady Cadets and their coach, Gil Beckham, scanned the record boards and trophy case at the school and couldn’t find a regional tournament reference. Then they set out to change that.

Connally erased an early deficit, then swarmed the Salado Lady Eagles on the way to a 52-49 victory on Monday night at Lake Belton High School.

With the win, the Lady Cadets (27-9) advance to the Class 4A Region 3 semifinals to be played at 8 p.m. on Friday night at Bryan High School. Connally will play the winner of Tuesday’s Madisonville versus Jacksonville contest.

Connally girls athletics coordinator Lisa Baucom said the Lady Cadets hadn’t made the regional tournament in recent memory and she’d have to check if it had ever been done.

Beckham definitely had a proud smile on his face as he came out of the postgame locker room.

“This is something special that these girls can say, ‘Wow! We did something for the first time,’” he said. “That’s a testament that their hard work has paid off.”

It didn’t look too promising for Connally in the early stages against the Lady Eagles.

Salado’s Karlee Konarik hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter that put her team in front 19-10.

But that’s when the Lady Cadets changed their defensive focus from pressuring the ball to jumping passing lanes.

“We were trapping the dribble instead of the pass,” Beckham said. “That adjustment there over two quarters kind of won us the game.”

Connally also started hitting a few shots, which helped create momentum.

Lady Cadets guard Casey Springer hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter and E’Yanna Amos and Cyncere McDonald added a trey apiece. That spurred Connally as it sliced Salado’s lead to 29-28 at the break.

Connally took over in the third quarter.

Tynia Minnitt got the Lady Cadets going with a 3 and later had a steal and a fast-break layup. Katrina Greer contributed a put back and a free throw that capped Connally’s 20-3 run that spanned the second and third quarters and put the Lady Cadets in front, 40-30.

The Lady Cadets pressured Salado into 10 turnovers and allowed just six points in the third quarter.

From there, it was a matter of making enough free throws down the stretch in a physical contest that featured a combined 29 chances from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. The Lady Cadets hit a good-enough 8 of 20.

Minnitt and McDonald each scored 12 points to lead Connally in scoring. Serenity Cade-Williams paced the Lady Cadets with eight rebounds.

BOYS

Connally 69, Jarrell 54: The Connally Cadets came out strong in the third quarter to fend off Jarrell in bi-district play in the second game of a doubleheader at Lake Belton High School.

Cadets guard J’ylon Nobles hit a trio of 3-pointers early in the third quarter as Connally began to take control. Jelani McDonald followed with a dunk and split a pair of free throws to cap an 8-0 run and put the Cadets ahead 43-33 with 1:42 remaining in the third quarter.

Jarrell continued to fight back and trimmed Connally’s lead to five points early in the fourth. But Kobe Black completed a 3-point play that finished off a 7-0 spurt for the Cadets, serving to stiff arm the Cougars.

Nobles scored 20 to lead a balanced scoresheet for Connally. McDonald added 19, Black finished with 16 and Kaiden Turner had 13.

Connally (27-4) advances to the area round to play the Manor New Tech-Leland College Prep winner.