Crawford softball fans have seen this movie before.

It features many identical plotlines as before. The characters are familiar, as are the scenes and stops along the way. Same, same, same.

But boring? Not on your life.

“Oh, no, it doesn’t ever get old,” Crawford coach Kirk Allen said. “It’s so much fun, it’s a different situation, different kids. Everybody’s got a little bit different role each time. It makes it fun. We’ve got two kids — (freshman) Kenzley Taylor, who came from JV to run, and then we had that move-in (junior) Addie Cox from Fairfield, she wasn’t here last year, so it’s always fun for them to get to see all the stuff and do something different. I’m excited for them to get a chance to go tomorrow.”

Yes, it’s back to the UIL State Softball Tournament for the No. 1-ranked Lady Pirates (34-2). It’s not a rule that the UIL must include Crawford in its state field, but it’s beginning to feel that way. This marks Crawford’s seventh state appearance since 2012. It’s also the fourth straight time since 2019 that Crawford has been there, and the Lady Pirates would have been a strong contender to make it in 2020, too, if that season hadn’t been halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interestingly, Crawford will even face the same semifinal opponent it met last year in third-ranked Weimar (38-6-1). In 2022, the Lady Pirates nipped the Wildcats, 1-0, in the semis before blanking Lovelady, 3-0, in the championship game to claim their fourth title.

Crawford’s state tournament experience can’t be fully measured, Allen said. Most of the Lady Pirates’ starters are no stranger to this stage. As such, they’re going to stick with the same old routines that have worked before.

Why divert from a path that has proven straight-line successful? No detours are necessary.

“I think it helps a ton. Obviously several of them have been several times,” Allen said. “So it helps a lot. Today at practice they’re sharing things with other ones – ‘Hey, here’s what we do, here’s what we’re going to do.’ We have a routine that we follow. Basically, we’ll follow the exact same routine that we did last year. That makes it feel comfortable for them, that we’re doing the exact same thing. Since it was successful last year, we’re just going to stick with the same routine.”

Crawford clinched its spot at state thanks to a 7-0 triumph over Trenton in last Saturday’s Region II-2A final. Kenzie Jones made sure even one run of support would hold up, as the senior pitcher added another dramatic chapter to a scrapbook full of them with the Lady Pirates. Jones tossed a no-hitter while striking out 11.

Come on, a no-hitter in the regional final? That’s special stuff.

“Very special. You don’t get those every day,” Allen said. “I wish I had more of those, obviously. She’s very special. She’s done it her whole career. She came in as a freshman in the COVID year and only got to pitch in six or seven games that year. But then obviously every year after that she’s pitched almost all of our games.

“Very special, the way she goes about things. The things that people don’t see behind the scenes. She’s watching these teams, she goes on MaxPreps and all those different places that you can see the teams and goes and watches them play, and then goes and writes down stuff about every hitter and how she can attack them. Then we come together and we talk about it. She just does a lot of work that nobody sees, which makes her so successful.”

Jones, the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year, has a maximum of two games in her high school career remaining, along with her senior teammates Haley Holmes, Taylor Gohlke, Addi Goldenberg and Rachel Smith. Allen said he “doesn’t want to think about it” when it comes to the dwindling time he has left with these successful slugging softball savants. And, in truth, he’s really not thinking much about it, knowing that the team’s focus must be fixated on getting past a sturdy Weimar team.

“All I’m focused on is trying to beat Weimar. But I’m sure once it gets to that point (of the final game) it’ll be a tough moment, but it’ll be a happy moment, too,” Allen said.

Of course, the happiest ending of all would be if Crawford could send those seniors out with another state championship. That’s the plan, the idea, the quest.

It’s a somewhat formulaic ending in Lady Pirate country, but definitely a fun one.

“It never gets old. It’s so much fun to see them get the reward for working hard all year,” Allen said. “The things I’ve been preaching to them all year long about what we’ve got to do to get better, for them to actually reach the goal it makes it all worth it. It makes me look like I know what I’m talking about at least, right?”