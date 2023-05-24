Still in its infancy, the Midway High School esports club has already seen one of its teams achieve the highest rank in Texas.

Students Anthony Ho, Ryan Jones and Aidan Witt traveled to Arlington early this month to compete with the top teams of the state in Knockout City, a dodgeball-themed action game. Midway started its esports club two years ago, but just added Knockout City to its lineup this semester.

Jones, a junior and one of the club’s earliest members, first picked up a video game controller when he was about five. He started with Mario, but has since graduated to a variety of games like Rocket League, Valorant, Smash Bros and Knockout City. He said he’ll pick up just about any game that piques his interest, but Knockout City is his favorite.

“It's got the most fun curve to it,” Jones said. “Because, I mean, it's not that hard to learn. But there's such a high skill ceiling for the different movement you can have in it and how good you are at playing. It's mind tricks, really, that it comes down to ... I like that aspect of Knockout City most.”

He credited the team’s success to their club sponsor and coach, BJ Williams.

“(Mr. Williams) deserves this recognition as much as we do as players,” Jones said. “He deserves a lot more because he put this together, he found everything. He's working with the principals and the faculty to get this working.”

Williams has been teaching for 28 years and said the students and God are the reasons he’s stayed in the career. For the first few years, he considered quitting and finding a new path, but now he goes into every day with the intent to brighten his students’ day.

“I had a parent tell me one time, ‘You have no idea what kind of difference you've made in my son's life.’ And I started thinking about that comment,” Williams said. “I think that's true for every teacher, you have no idea what kind of difference you're making in every kid's life. That can either be a positive difference or a negative difference.

"That's one of the things that's driven me to make sure it's a positive difference in every student's life. Because you don't know if you're going to be the only smile that kid sees all day, the only time that somebody recognizes them or talks to them.”

On days Williams is especially tired or having a rough go of it, he said the kids always lift his spirits.

“They're funny,” he said. “They're a lot of fun to talk to, to share with, to tell stories to and to hear their stories. I used to call myself an educational vampire. Because I would provide for them knowledge and education, and they would give me youth. Because being around kids all the time, you have to stay young at heart, or else you get old and grumpy pretty quick.”

When he began searching for a way to make the esports program possible for the kids, he said his main priority was making sure that any student who wants to play could and without pay.

Through the whole process, he said he never had any backlash, and he only ever received encouragement from the school. The only concern surrounding the esports team was where to draw the line on the types of games to play, especially with school shootings becoming more common.

One genre of video games under debate is first-person shooter.

“Those are games that we don't want to have at our campus if that's going to be causing danger,” Williams said. “So we've been going back and forth and having discussions about what games are cartoonish enough so that they do not look like reality, possibly not first-person, so that we can make some of those delineations to talk about and to figure out exactly which games are going to be most beneficial for the students.”

Overall, Jones believes people are becoming more open-minded about video games and those that play them.

“The stereotype has definitely shifted now to be more positive,” Jones said. “Mr. Williams probably lived through it whenever you were judged for even considering talking about video games. But it's so much better now that you can just be open with what you play and only get judged if people don't like the games, not just because they’re games. So I like how the stereotype has been shifted.”

As esports have become Jones’s only extracurricular activity, he’s had a more positive high school experience because of the club’s existence. He said the most valuable thing he has learned through the esports club is communication. Jones also said he’s learned how to work as a team with people that he doesn’t know or that are different from him.

“You're gonna have so many unexpected challenges dealing with unexpected people, and you're gonna have to team up and work together,” Jones said. “So I think it'll help me be able to adapt to those situations better and respond more accordingly with the people that are around me.”

Jones said having an outlet at school for gaming has been beneficial so that he is not sneaking to play games in class.

“In school, I typically play cool math games whenever I get free time,” Jones said. “So in this club I found a grounded way of playing games in school without repercussions.”

In 10 years, Williams believes esports games are going to overtake traditional in-person sports in popularity. He said all it takes is willingness, time and effort.

“One of the things that I love about esports is that it gives opportunities for success at school to students that might not have any other areas for recognition,” Williams said. “I'm excited that Ryan, Aidan and Anthony were able to become state champions, because that's awesome. And the club provides an avenue for them to be able to do that.”

Next year, the club is looking to add three more games and is hoping to gain another teacher to help Williams keep up with the teams. The club will have seven games in total: Super Smash Bros., online chess, Rocket League, Knockout City, Overwatch, Fortnite and Mario Kart.

Williams also said there's a "very good possibility" that esports will become a part of UIL in the future.