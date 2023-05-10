By doing the hard thing and limiting himself, McGregor’s Darieus Dixon is poised for a no-limits kind of finish.

It hasn’t always been easy for Dixon. But nothing good ever is, right? The Bulldog senior has had to endure multiple injuries throughout his high school career. But he stayed smart and trusted the process, and on Thursday he’ll be one of the busiest athletes at the UIL State Track and Field Championships in Austin, as he competes in four different events.

“Maturity has been his biggest thing,” McGregor head coach Todd McCauley said. “Him coming back and dealing with it as he has, last year I don’t know if he always took care of it the right way. This year I know he has, because I’ve watched it. The cool thing for him is that this is what he dreamed of.”

Indeed, ever since he was in grade school competing in summer track and he advanced to state in four different events, Dixon has envisioned doing it again. Now he’s getting that chance.

Dixon advanced to state in three individual events — the high jump, triple jump and the 400-meter dash — and he’ll also anchor McGregor’s 4x400-meter relay team in the last event of the day. That made Dixon, the defending Class 3A champion in the 400, an eight-time state qualifier for his career. Obviously he’d love nothing more than to cap off his time running for the Bulldogs with a four-pack of medals.

“Win as many events as I can,” said Dixon, when asked about his state goal. “Mainly just medal in every event possible and try to go home with four medals. Top three in all.”

Like all the athletes in the Class of 2023, Dixon lost out on a chance to reach state as a freshman in 2020, when the UIL canceled spring sports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sophomore in 2021, he qualified for Austin in the open 400 and as part of McGregor’s 4x400 relay, finishing fifth in both races.

Last year he looked ready for a huge state workload when a freak abdominal injury at the 3A area meet forced him to scratch in the jumping events. He still impressively managed to win the state 400 title with a school-record time of 48.31 while anchoring the Bulldogs to a bronze medal showing in the 4x4.

Then in McGregor’s first meet of the season this spring, Dixon tweaked his hamstring. He has also dealt with some Achilles pain. But instead of taking an “Oh, no, here we go again” attitude, he stayed calm and focused.

“(It’s been) tiring. I got tired of getting injured, but the man above put those in the way for a reason,” Dixon said. “And he let me do what I needed to do, trust my body. Whatever Coach McCauley had planned for me, I can’t fully explain it, he set me up for success basically.”

McCauley said the plan all along for Dixon this season was to limit his workload so he could potentially peak at state. The hamstring injury only solidified that plan.

“We just kept modifying it,” the coach said. “It was a work in progress. We just tried to keep it as fluid as we could. 'You’re running a workout, but you’re probably not going to step on the track this week. You’re going to practice high jump drills, but you probably won’t jump this week.' Then we’d say, 'OK, you can jump this week but it’s almost like you’re on a pitch count. Once you get to 6-4, you come in at 6 (feet) and once you get to 6-4, that’s a maximum of nine jumps and then you’re done.'”

Dixon heeded the advice of his coaches, like McCauley and McGregor athletic trainer Ronnie Browder. They limited his action in practices and meets. Dixon used weightlifting to target and strengthen specific areas, such as his core.

And it all paid off at the Region III-3A meet. On the meet’s first day, he cleared 6-4 in the high jump to finish third. Ultimately he earned a wild-card spot to the state field based on the other regional results. Given that he’s been just an eyelash from clearing 6-6 several times this season — he surpassed that bar last year as a junior — he has as good a shot to medal at state in the high jump as anyone.

On the second day of the regional meet, Dixon petitioned his coaches to compete in the triple jump, and he ended up popping a personal-record leap of 45-9.25 on his last jump to bounce all the way to second. Dixon later fought through a fierce headwind to win his second straight regional title in the 400, clocking 49.09. Finally, 90 minutes after he wrapped up that race, Dixon anchored the Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay to a second-place showing with a time of 3:26.21.

In that race, Dixon demonstrated his competitive spirit for all in attendance to see. When he got the stick for the anchor leg, McGregor trailed the leader Clifton by a good 20 meters. But Dixon executed a smart and strong leg. He refrained from going out too fast, then attacked the final curve and dug hard down the stretch, closing the gap on the Cubs' anchor runner to a couple of steps by the finish.

“I just wanted to do as much as I can my senior year,” Dixon said, with a smile and a shrug.

Few track coaches would deny that the sport is really an individual sport, but Dixon remains the ideal teammate. He has a team-focused mindset that has helped McGregor win district, area and regional championships this season.

“The better I do in all my events it gives us a higher chance at possibly winning state, depending on how the points add up,” Dixon said. “Or get us top three.”

McGregor generally stages run-offs in practice to make the mile relay foursome, the competition is that thick. But, naturally, Dixon is a staple on the team. Nevertheless, he remains generous in his encouragement of his teammates, McCauley said.

“He kind of knew he was the dude, but his maturity and his ownership with the younger guys, they always gravitate toward the good ones, but he’s taken the little things. ‘Hey, man, think about this’ or ‘Hey, we get those block starts, we’re in lane eight this week,’” McCauley said. “In high school, much of it is acceptance. Kids want to be accepted, and the fact that Darieus pays attention to some of the younger guys, that makes a difference in the way they handle their business.”

Dixon also reigns as the Bulldogs’ voice of reason. He's been down this road before. Though tradition-rich McGregor has qualified at least one athlete for state every year since 2003, it’s still always the first time for someone. So, Dixon tries to tell the newbies what to expect.

After all, that atmosphere at Mike A. Myers Stadium is pretty lit.

“I can’t even explain it. It feels like the NCAA championship game or something,” Dixon said. “I haven’t seen a crowd that big. Regionals is big, but you can multiply it times five. You see scouts, coaches, people from out of state coming to watch people from Texas run. It’s crazy.”

Dixon has the option to play football at Navarro College in the fall if he wants to take it. But he’s keeping his college choice fluid right now, knowing that the state meet could be the ideal showcase for any Division I track coaches with some scholarship money left in their pockets.

More than any other event, Dixon craves a state title in the 4x400 relay on Thursday. It would mean that his buddies, his teammates, would be able to celebrate alongside him. So no matter what position the Dogs are in when he receives the baton, he plans to run with passion and pride in what will amount to the last lap of his high school track career.

“I just feel like McGregor is watching,” Dixon said. “I just try my best to do whatever I can to place us on the medal stand, so I can bring something back here and say that we did something and accomplished something over there.”