Second-half surge sends Midway over Waco High, into winner's circle

The Panthers stopped the Lions on four plays and got the ball at midfield once again. It was the combination of Battle to Thornton again on the second play of the drive. Battle connected on a 58-yard touchdown pass to Thornton, who broke behind two Waco High defenders for the sudden-strike score.

The try for two points was no good, but after another defensive stop it was another short field for another Midway third-quarter score. Dom Hill capped a short drive by scoring from two yards out for a 21-18 lead after a two-point pass from Battle to Thornton.

In the deciding third quarter, Midway scored 21 unanswered points and Waco failed to make a first down.

“It was a great 24 minutes, but we still had 24 minutes to go,” Heldt said of the first half surge his team was unable to sustain. Heldt rubbed his face with both hands as he spoke, scarcely able to believe what he had just witnessed.

Hill put the game out of reach, capping a long fourth-quarter drive, almost all on the ground to eat up clock, and scored from 23 yards out late in the fourth quarter.

Midway warmed up before the game in black jerseys with no numbers and its first half offense resembled that with a bleak and lifeless offense.