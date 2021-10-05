Seeing is believing: Lorena sweeps Troy to extend spotless run through district

One of the favorite cheers of the Lorena student section is the rapid-fire “I believe that we will win” chant, a chorus that originated with the U.S. Naval Academy and was popularized by fans of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.
Thing is, the Lorena volleyball team doesn’t really need to be told. The Lady Leopards not only believe they can win, they go out and do it.
Senior high flier Abbie Tuyo supplied a match-high 23 kills and seventh-ranked Lorena turned in a gutsy effort to sweep No. 9 Troy, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18, on Tuesday night at a raucous Lorena High Gym. The win kept the Lady Leopards (27-4 overall, 7-0 district) unblemished in District 17-3A play, gave them a series sweep of the Trojanettes (23-5, 6-2), and assured them of the driver’s seat position for the district title with three regular-season matches still on their schedule.
The calendar read Oct. 5, but the match seemed to offer a portal into a future a month down the road, as it carried a playoff feel from the outset. That Lorena was able to persistently battle back and finish off clutch points bodes well for the Leopards’ postseason chances.
“I think these matches prepare us mentally and physically,” Lorena coach Amanda Gonzales said. “We take a lot of swings, but mentally there’s a little bit more people here, there’s more pressure. Everybody has to do their job and raise that level, so it definitely helps us.”
Troy shouldn’t go down easy come playoff time, either. From the first serve, the Trojanettes gave Lorena all it could handle. Given the back-and-forth proceedings and the high level of defense, passing and putaways, the match had the look and feel of a five-setter.
When Troy’s Kaycee Cavanaugh slapped a sneaky spike that caught the other side of the net and curled to the floor for a point, the Trojanettes led 19-16. They looked poised to become the first team in district play to capture a set win over Lorena.
But the Lady Leopards never flinched, not for a moment. Seemingly built to pound back from behind, Lorena rallied to tie the score at 21, 22, 23 and 24 before finally tallying the final two points on a Tuyo sizzler through the Troy block and a mishit from the Trojanettes.
“In practice, they’re constantly put in situations where they’re down,” Gonzales said. “They never get to be up. It’s never a tie game. They’re always down in practice, and you have to earn your points in order to win. We’re just trying to create the mentality that it doesn’t matter what the score is, you have to execute regardless. It doesn’t matter if it’s 24-20 or if it’s a tie game. You have to execute the game plan.”
One facet of Lorena’s game plan involved shifting its middle blockers to the outside to provide tighter angles for Troy’s dynamic hitting duo of Cavanaugh and Graycee Mosley. The Trojanette bashers still kept the pressure on Lorena’s defense, as Mosley powered 16 kills and Cavanaugh thumped 14, but the Lady Leopards at least made it a challenge.
Gonzales said that another element of Lorena’s strategy was flexing its own muscle. She didn’t want her players so caught up in their defensive assignments that they forgot to apply some heavy-handed pressure to the Troy defenders.
Not a problem. Few players in Central Texas can match Tuyo pound for finger-jamming pound. She ignited in the middle of the fourth set, converting four straight kills during one eyebrow-raising stretch.
“I get really excited. I really want every set,” said Tuyo, who surpassed the 1,500 career kill plateau earlier in the season.
Gonzales said while Tuyo’s athletic gifts are plainly evident, what everyone doesn’t see is the grind the senior puts in every day at practice.
“Abbie’s hard to stop right now,” Gonzales said. “She doesn’t just come out here on game day and it just happens. She’s a player who puts in the work every single day. She demands the most out of her teammates, demands the most out of herself. So, when she comes out here she puts on a great show, but she doesn’t just do it on game day. She does it every day.”
Tuyo whacked a pair of kills in a 5-0 closing run to end the second set and give Lorena a 2-0 advantage. Then the Leopards rode that wave into the third, zipping out to a 6-0 lead capped off by a Leigh Jespersen service ace.
Behind the steady, savvy efforts of Cavanaugh and Mosley, Troy naturally scratched its way back. The Trojanettes pulled as close as 18-16 when Lorena hit wide on a spike attempt. But then Tuyo stuffed an overpass at the net, sparking a 7-2 closing run to seal the victory.
Jespersen put down 10 kills and delivered three aces for Lorena. Daradyn Guthrie tallied four kills and a block, and Meg Kucera adeptly set up her attackers in addition to twice putting down points of her own, including a well-timed joust win.
Yeah, Lorena believes it can win all right, and victories like this one only solidify the Leopards’ confidence.
“I think we can come back from anything,” Tuyo said. “We do a lot of those drills during practices, so we’re set up for that kind of environment. We like when they push back. … (Troy’s) definitely our toughest competition, and to beat them twice and more or less sweep twice, that’s pretty impressive. It says a lot about our team.”