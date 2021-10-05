Seeing is believing: Lorena sweeps Troy to extend spotless run through district

Troy shouldn’t go down easy come playoff time, either. From the first serve, the Trojanettes gave Lorena all it could handle. Given the back-and-forth proceedings and the high level of defense, passing and putaways, the match had the look and feel of a five-setter.

When Troy’s Kaycee Cavanaugh slapped a sneaky spike that caught the other side of the net and curled to the floor for a point, the Trojanettes led 19-16. They looked poised to become the first team in district play to capture a set win over Lorena.

But the Lady Leopards never flinched, not for a moment. Seemingly built to pound back from behind, Lorena rallied to tie the score at 21, 22, 23 and 24 before finally tallying the final two points on a Tuyo sizzler through the Troy block and a mishit from the Trojanettes.

“In practice, they’re constantly put in situations where they’re down,” Gonzales said. “They never get to be up. It’s never a tie game. They’re always down in practice, and you have to earn your points in order to win. We’re just trying to create the mentality that it doesn’t matter what the score is, you have to execute regardless. It doesn’t matter if it’s 24-20 or if it’s a tie game. You have to execute the game plan.”