Seeing it through: On brink of another title, Crawford reflects on work required to get there

What they see: Crawford, defending Class 2A state champion and ranked near the top of the state poll all season, wins and advances to another state title game. Yeah, yeah. Been there, done that.
What they don’t see: The hours upon hours of sweat equity that led to this point. Crawford doesn’t just fall out bed and land in the championship game. No, they rise and grind, starting long before the season’s first serve is ever struck.
It certainly never grows stale or boring. Are you kidding? In 2020? Back in August, the Lady Pirates weren’t completely sure that they’d even get a chance to defend their title. So to move within a win of the program’s third championship in four years — Crawford will meet Iola in Saturday’s 2A final in Garland — brings no small measure of gratification.
“I would say that every team starts their season hoping to close out the year with a win,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “There’s probably a handful of teams that are talented teams that are good enough to do it, and then you’ve got to catch a lot of good breaks along the way. Stay healthy, and all those type of things.
“Obviously, it would mean a lot. Some people wrote us off with what we graduated last year, and didn’t know if this team could get back. But they stuck together and they’ve been really good. Just loving each other, playing for each other, and so to be able to win would be really awesome.”
What they see: The opposing team plays it “right.” A back-row defender handles the serve and bumps the ball in nice position to the setter. That player then flicks the ball out to the pins to their team’s most severe smasher. The hitter leaps and coils, and then you hear two smacks — the hitter striking the ball, and then the ball immediately encountering the outstretched hands of one or two of Crawford’s top netminders — Lexi Moody or Kylie Ray or Taylor Westerfeld.
Dang, the onlookers think. Crawford’s good.
And they are. But there’s more to it than that.
What they don’t see: Coker and his assistants scouted that sequence, and the Lady Pirates spent precious practice time preparing for just that moment. It’s no accident, you know, that they just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
“It’s one of the best feelings,” said Moody, Crawford’s superb junior setter. “You’re like, ‘I know what I need to do,’ and then you do it. It works, and you’re like, ‘Oh, I wasn’t working on this for absolutely no reason, I actually needed this.’ Now we have it and it worked out in our favor.”
What they see: Crawford scores a point, and the players shriek in energetic glee, as volleyball players are wont to do.
What they don’t see: Coker, standing with his clipboard in front of the bench, is concealing a smirk or a smile. Believe it or not, he’s enjoying these moments just as much as the kids.
“I think the thing that makes me the most happy is just when I know that we’ve talked about something, as far as a scouting report or we’ve watched it on film, and then the kids just do it perfectly,” Coker said. “I may say, this set is going to be open or we can do this, and then Lexi will set it perfect and we’ll get a kill. Or maybe we know the other team is going to set a kid in a certain rotation and our block is there and is perfect, and we get the block we were looking for.
“When kids execute perfectly like that, it just makes you happy because you know that all the work you put in was worth it. Then you can see the excitement on the kids’ faces, and that just makes it all worth it.”
What they see: Win. Win. Win. Win. Win. Do these Lady Pirates ever lose? They’re a machine.
What they don’t see: It’s not quite that easy. They endure their own struggles and question marks, but they tend to attack those issues with tenacity to work through them.
One of the chief questions surrounding the 2020 Lady Pirates was this — could the back row lock it down like last year’s bunch? Remember, Crawford’s 2019 team that finished 49-4 was anchored by steady, battle-tested back-line passers like Anne Williams and Peyton Elmore. Williams, in particular, often started a rally and finished it at the net moments later in one fell swoop, on her way to winning Super Centex Player of the Year recognition.
But standouts like Williams, Elmore and Ana Maddox were seniors last year. For 2020, Crawford would be breaking in a new set of “baby bumpers,” players like sophomores McKenna Post and Addison Goldenberg who would inherit those primary passing duties.
As this season has progressed, the newbies have proven rock-solid in their own right.
“This year our whole back row in serve-receive was new,” Coker said. “Kids that hadn’t had to do it at the varsity level. So that just presents its own set of challenges. Last year’s senior group had been on the back row in serve-receive for three or four years there as starters, but they went through that in 2016 and 2017 and they were successful. So you knew they could do it because they were talented, but it’s just a matter of experience is a great teacher, and you have to go get that experience.”
What they see: The ball slices through the opposing defense and finds a hole for the final point, and the Crawford players gather together in a group. They shoot their fists into the air, they hug, they laugh, they cheer. It’s a postgame ritual.
What they (might not) see: It isn’t an act. That jubilation is well-earned and absolutely genuine.
“The most fun part is when we get the biggest point at the end of the game,” Westerfeld said. “We’re all so excited. Our theme this year was multiply joy, and you can see the joy in all of our faces after we do something that we executed perfectly.”
What they — the Lady Pirates — hope to see: One more postgame celebration on Saturday.
Yeah, they’ve done it before. But that fact hasn’t quelled their enthusiasm to experience it again.
“You can’t take anything for granted,” Moody said. “We didn’t even know if we were going to have a season, and now to get to come back and have another run at it, it just means the whole world to us.”
