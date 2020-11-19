Seeing it through: On brink of another title, Crawford reflects on work required to get there

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think the thing that makes me the most happy is just when I know that we’ve talked about something, as far as a scouting report or we’ve watched it on film, and then the kids just do it perfectly,” Coker said. “I may say, this set is going to be open or we can do this, and then Lexi will set it perfect and we’ll get a kill. Or maybe we know the other team is going to set a kid in a certain rotation and our block is there and is perfect, and we get the block we were looking for.

“When kids execute perfectly like that, it just makes you happy because you know that all the work you put in was worth it. Then you can see the excitement on the kids’ faces, and that just makes it all worth it.”

What they see: Win. Win. Win. Win. Win. Do these Lady Pirates ever lose? They’re a machine.

What they don’t see: It’s not quite that easy. They endure their own struggles and question marks, but they tend to attack those issues with tenacity to work through them.