Sending out the signals: HS recruiting coordinators speak college coaches' language

Football has always had a language of its own, a unique way of communicating that almost defines the sport.

It was Peyton Manning in his prime barking, “Omaha!” for reasons only his teammates could comprehend. It’s Cris Collinsworth describing the details of a zone read on Sunday Night Football. It’s the memory of Keith Jackson exclaiming, “Whoa, Nelly!” on a Saturday afternoon.

In the big-business world of football in 2022, another form of communication has become part of the lexicon. If you follow football Twitter, you know that recruiting tweets are ubiquitous. College programs are constantly selling their brand, sometimes overtly and other times subtly. Some big-time high school prospects will let the Twitterverse know anytime they’ve narrowed their list of potential schools to three, five or even 16.

It’s natural, then, that high school coaches, the liaisons between college programs and up-and-coming players since the beginning of time, have gotten in on the act.

On Wednesday afternoon, Midway football’s Twitter account (@MidwayFB) featured senior quarterback Reid Tedford in a spotlight tweet.

“COLLEGE COACHES,” it began with red flashers on either side of the headline. “Can you use a 6’7” 225 lb frame? 2023 @reidtedford from @MidwayPanthers plays QB but also can line up at the tight end position !! Here’s everything you need to know about him.”

An insert of Tedford’s Hudl page followed. It listed his GPA at 3.7 and his 40-yard-dash time at 4.7. Interested college coaches were even provided the contact email charles.hitchens@midwayisd.org.

Charles Hitchens serves as Midway’s recruiting coordinator and running backs coach. Panthers head football coach Shane Anderson hired him before the start of this school year, at least partly on the ability Hitchens showed as Marlin’s recruiting coordinator last school year.

“Midway, that name speaks for itself,” Hitchens said. “We know all the great talent that’s come through here for several years. You’re going to always get (college) coaches that stop by and see what they have. Coach Anderson brought me in to continue to push it.”

Hitchens has been working to help kids pursue life beyond high school for a while. Before he was Marlin’s recruiting coordinator, he found his niche in the school’s AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program.

Ruben Torres was hired as Marlin’s football coach early in 2021. Going into the 2021 season, the Bulldogs had a couple of four-star prospects enrolled — senior defensive end Jaray Bledsoe and junior linebacker/receiver Derion Gullette. With increased attention on Marlin football, Torres put Hitchens in charge of the recruiting chores.

Class 2A Marlin and 6A Midway represent opposite ends of the spectrum of the size of schools in Central Texas that now have recruiting coordinators. Jermaine Carpenter has been La Vega’s recruiting coordinator since around 2018. China Spring offensive coordinator Reggie Patrick also handles recruiting for the Cougars. H-backs coach Justin Sepeda is moving into the recruiting coordinator role at Connally.

The job requires a diverse skill set. A recruiting coordinator is a guidance counselor, a marketing executive, a talent agent and a negotiator.

“You kind of go through the fire and figure it out as you go,” Carpenter said. “When coaches call, they could call at 6:30 in the morning or call at 7 or 8 o’ clock at night. Just be available at all times of the day. Sometimes you have to take calls from the dinner table. ‘Hey, Coach, let’s have this conversation.’ They could take from five minutes to sometimes an hour and a half. They’re trying to find out as much about a kid as they can.”

La Vega has long been a prominent program in the minds of college scouts. Because of that, Carpenter can point to success in a couple of different areas. In 2021, he said the Pirates had 21 seniors and they all signed to play college football somewhere, whether it was NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA or junior college.

But there are also specific cases where Carpenter knows a La Vega football player landed in the right circumstance to thrive. Former Pirate defensive back Donta Stuart is currently in his fourth season playing for University of Texas-Permian Basin. He has twice earned NCAA Division II All-America honors and is on track to graduate on time.

“We talk to him all the time,” Carpenter said. “He’s a really good kid that came from a tough situation and he’s taken advantage of and made the most of his opportunities in college.”

Certainly, the high school recruiting coordinators can take charge of scheduling when coaches from Oklahoma State, Baylor or Texas Tech come to campus. For them, organizing the recruitment of a high-profile prospect is the easy part.

It takes more work to make sure all the deserving student-athletes get a look and a chance.

“Whenever Coach (Terry) Gerik was interviewing me, he said, ‘Here’s who we’ve got and here’s who’s being looked at,’” said Sepeda, who is in his first school year at Connally. “‘But here also is who we have that we can show off and try to get their names out there. We’ve got a couple guys that are a little bit under the radar. If we can push their film out, I think they can catch on big-time.’”

A big key for recruiting coordinators is to check any tendency to be shy at the door. Carpenter said he’s constantly hitting up the direct messages of college coaches, along with sending texts and emails.

Hitchens sent out more than a dozen tweets promoting Midway football players just on Wednesday of this week.

He’s not alone.

Carpenter tweeted simply “#RecruitLVFootball” on Thursday afternoon. Patrick retweeted a batch of China Spring highlights throughout this week. Sepeda’s retweets included one from star running back Kiefer Sibley, a rising prospect.

Those are just a few of the Central Texas recruiting coordinators doing work. In a sense, they’re all pulling in the same direction.

“A lot of people use I-35 to drive through Waco to go recruit,” Carpenter said. “Going to Dallas or going south to Austin. I tell them Exit 338. That’s Bellmead. Stop in China Spring. Stop at Connally. Stop at Robinson. Stop at University. If they’re stopping in Waco, a lot of kids in our area have an opportunity. We need to keep those schools coming through Waco.”

Central Texas recruiters put up billboards wherever they go. That’s the current football dialect and they all speak it.