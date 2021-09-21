Service with a smile: Midway's 21 aces befuddle Waco High, 3-0

“We serve very aggressively. That’s why we miss so many,” Porter said. “We look at ace to error ratio (21 to 8). I could care less if they make 100 percent of their serves. If they’re not aggressive at our level, the ball gets punished by someone else. We serve pretty tough. We live and die by it.”

Alcorn led all players with six aces, while Payton Porter — the coach’s daughter — whacked four aces.

Waco High’s Xiara Berry and Brianna Dillard halted Midway’s runs with the occasional redirection of an overpass or a line-hugging attack. But the Pantherettes never let those Lady Lion highlights build on top of one another, and they closed the match in fitting fashion in the third set, with an ace from Kennedy Bryant.

Ryan Porter said he thinks his squad is fully capable of winning out to close the regular season and potentially earning a share of the district title with Mansfield. Next up on the docket is a clash with Duncanville on Friday, which is tied with Midway in the district standings. That’ll be a big one, for sure.

Porter’s growing optimism can be traced to the presence of Midway’s senior leaders, who have seen a little bit of everything over these past couple of seasons.