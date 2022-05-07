Several Centex athletes reach podium at TAPPS track meet

Though no Central Texas athletes claimed state championships at the two-day TAPPS State Track and Field Championships held at Midway's Panther Stadium, several still ascended to the podium.

Live Oak’s Katherine Helmer claimed a silver medal in the Class 3A 800, running 2:25.74. She also finished fourth in the 1,600.

Eagle Christian’s Skyler Selke finished second in the girls 1A 100 hurdles at 18.02.

Live Oak’s Claire Hansard was third in the 3A 100 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles. Live Oak also nabbed bronze medals in both the girls’ 4x200 and 4x400 relays behind the efforts of Allyriane Matthews, Ellie Tyson, Avery Bathurst and Landrie Beeler in the 4x200; and Tyson, Hansard, Beeler and Helmer in the 4x400.

Bishop Reicher’s Kane Kolar picked up a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 3A boys’ discus and shot put, while Vanguard’s Evan Roos was fourth in the 3A boys’ pole vault, clearing a personal-best 12-0.

ECA’s Maximus Austin nabbed bronze medals in both the 1A 800 and 3,200-meter runs.