Shanafelt brings Valley Mills back to state tournament

VALLEY MILLS – The emotions of the moment overwhelmed Valley Mills baseball coach Doug Shanafelt as he saw Elandis Taylor sprinting home for the winning run against Bosqueville.

Shanafelt spontaneously unlocked his 59-year-old wheels and started running behind Taylor.

When Taylor bounced up after sliding into home to give the Eagles a 5-4 eighth-inning win for the region title last Friday at Baylor Ballpark, Shanafelt shifted into football mode and tackled the sophomore.

Taylor hit the ground. The Valley Mills players were a little shocked.

“I think he could use better form,” Valley Mills senior pitcher Cooper Ewing joked. “He should stay coaching baseball, not football.”

Shanafelt apparently saves his best tackles for big moments, but he always does everything with a lot of heart and feeling for his baseball team. That’s why he accepted a second tour of duty as the Eagles’ head coach this season after leading them to the 2005 state tournament.

Now Shanafelt has the Eagles (28-2-2) back in the state tournament against New Home (33-3) in the Class 2A semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

After serving as an assistant at Valley Mills for the last six years including the 2019 state tournament team, Shanafelt wanted another chance to coach the players he had bonded with so tightly when former head coach Shane Keeton left the program.

“I honestly thought I was going back into retirement again,” Shanafelt said. “What it boiled down to is I had a bunch of kids who were coming back. Sometimes when a new guy comes in they don’t mix. Sometimes it just goes south, and I didn’t want it for these guys. I’m old and I’m tired, but I’m not that old and I ain’t that tired.”

The Eagles were glad Shanafelt stuck with the program because they know how much he cares for them and brings their talent to the forefront.

“I did really like Coach Keeton, but when he left I wanted him (Shanafelt) to be coach,” said Valley Mills senior infielder Eli McNair. “He told me ‘What would you do if I was head coach?’ I said that would be awesome. I don’t think we could be here without him.”

Shanafelt could probably tell you every barbeque joint in small towns across Texas because he’s coached baseball at a lot of places. He started his career in the 1980s at Gorman and followed with stints at Ralls, Burkburnett, Dublin, Bartlett and Llano before his first stint at Valley Mills in 2004-05.

After the 2005 team lost to Harleton in the Class 1A state semifinals, Shanafelt decided to step away from coaching to spend more time with his children, Kassie and Jason.

“My daughter was in junior high, and I was missing some of her stuff, and my son was 6 years old,” Shanafelt said. “I spend more time with these baseball players than their parents probably do, baseball season for sure. I felt I was missing my kids.”

Shanafelt continued to teach school at Valley Mills, and decided to return as an assistant coach when his son became a member of the baseball team. Jason has gone on to graduate from UTSA, and has recently been hired to coach basketball at San Antonio Reagan.

Shanafelt hopes to lead the Eagles to their fourth state championship after winning in 1983 and 1991-92. He likes his team’s chances because of its pitching depth featuring Cooper Ewing, Thomas Perez, Kaleb Kuligowski and Cason Johnson.

“I don’t call Cooper and Thomas 1 and 2, they’re both 1’s to me,” Shanafelt said. “Kuligowski came in and did a great job in the last game against Bosqueville. I think our depth pitching-wise is great, and I’ll be honest with you, we’ve got a couple more that can pitch. We’re a good ball team.”

While the Eagles don’t bring a lot of power to the plate, they can hit to all fields and run the bases. McNair and Johnson set the table at the top of the order while Kuligowski, Perez and Kenneth Mclane drive in a lot of runs.

Shanafelt believes the Eagles and power hitting New Home will be a study in contrasts.

“I told them at midseason that we’re not going to be knocking home runs, we’re going to have to be good two-strike hitters, and we’re going to have to put the ball in play,” Shanafelt said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can run well. We do a great job of hit and run, and putting bunts down, and putting pressure on people.”

Valley Mills will bring some state tournament experience to Dell Diamond because of the seniors who played as freshmen on the 2019 team that dropped a 5-0 decision to Linden-Kildare in the Class 2A semifinals. This time they won't be as awed by the surroundings.

“Back when we went to state in 2019, we were really nervous,” McNair said. “But now we can say you just got to play your game and play like you’re the better team.”

Shanafelt has raised awareness of Valley Mills tradition by bringing in players from past teams to throw out the first pitch at games and talking to the current players throughout the season.

He’s connected his players to stars of the 1983 state championship team like Tim and Danny Vannatta, and Baron Bartels and Josh Murphree from the 2005 state tournament team.

Shanafelt still wears a ragged Valley Mills cap from that 2005 season.

“I’m fond of the 2005 kids, they mean a lot to me,” Shanafelt said.

But it’s this year’s team that Shanafelt is focused on, and he’s been impressed how the bond has grown throughout the season. The Eagles don’t just like to play baseball together, they enjoy spending time together off the field.

“It’s the best group of leaders I’ve ever had, and it’s the most selfless team I’ve ever had,” Shanafelt said. “They do a lot of the little things, and they’re encouraging one another. Tonight we’re having Bible study. We’ve done that for six weeks.”

So if Shanafelt feels the need to show his shaky tackling form again, his players won’t mind. It will probably mean the Eagles have scored another winning run.

“There are many things I can name about him, but the most is his heart,” Ewing said. “I’ve never seen a coach fight like him. He works hard every day and pushes us and teaches us how to fight.”

