Sharp Midway Pantherettes tame Tigers, 6-2, in bi-district opener

BELTON — The Midway softball team opened the playoffs by doing a lot of things right in the three main facets of the game.

The Pantherettes smacked a couple of home runs among their timely hits. Pitcher Lanee Brown went the distance, striking out eight and the Midway defense made a few sparkling plays behind her on the way to a 6-2 win over Belton on Thursday night at the Tigers’ home diamond.

Midway (25-5), the second-place team from District 11-6A, is facing its old rival from Belton, the third-place qualifier from 12-6A, in this bi-district best-of-three series. The Pantherettes and Tigers will meet again in Game 2 at 6 p.m. on Friday night at Midway.

The Pantherettes made what might have been a vital defensive play, leading 6-0 in the bottom of the seventh of the opener.

Belton designated player Ramsey Curran hit a shot to left-center that banged off the wall. But Pantherettes centerfielder Kelsey Mathis was right there for the rebound. She fielded the ball, whirled and threw a strike to second baseman Toni Mishnick, beating Curran by a couple of steps. Mishnick applied the tag for the first out of the inning.

“Believe it or not, we work on that a lot, finding the ball off the wall and getting it in,” Midway coach Jordan Williams said. “Macy has a cannon. That was a really big moment. That’s the first time we’ve gotten to do it in a game in a while.”

The defensive play proved vital as, three batters later, Belton leftfielder Jacci Myers knocked a two-out, two-run home run over the wall in left.

Undeterred, Brown got Tigers centerfielder McKenzie Drake to ground out to shortstop Macy Pick to end the game.

Midway scored two runs in the second and third innings to get Brown all the run support she needed.

Pantherettes third baseman DaNia Durr walloped the first pitch she saw, sending it sailing over the wall in left and scoring Tristian Thompson for a 2-0 lead in the top of the second.

Midway manufactured a pair of runs in the second. Pick singled to third, moved to second on a wild pitch, then over to third on a sacrifice bunt by Shelby Smith. When Belton catcher Malorie Holman tried to pick off Pick at third, the throw got away down the third baseline and Pick came home.

Later in the inning, Charlee Yourman doubled and scored on a single by Thompson for a 4-0 advantage.

Mathis took care of the rest of the offense with a home run to lead off the fifth and a sacrifice fly to right that scored Rori Degeer in the sixth.

The Pantherettes used a pair of double plays to hold back the Tigers. In the bottom of the fourth, Pick caught a lazy line drive off the bat of Curran. Then Pick acted quick to catch a pinch runner off the bag at first and end the frame.

“I felt like we kind of put it together tonight,” Williams said. “Lanee threw a good game. We’ve been piecing it together and I think we’re back in a good rhythm.”

The winner of the Midway-Belton series will advance to play the Rowlett-Rockwall winner in the area round next week.

