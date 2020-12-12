Shiner St. Paul cashes in Reicher miscues, 63-13, in title game

Cougars running back Eli Cummings rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. But Reicher couldn’t answer enough to keep up with the Cardinals.

“I’m proud of them,” Holcomb said. “We just made some mistakes. This game came on me. … Our offense didn’t execute. That ultimately falls on me. I’m proud of our kids and the effort. To be able to be here in year two is a blessing and it’s something to build on.”

St. Paul clicked on offense from the very beginning and combined that with takeaways by the Cardinals’ defense to produce a lopsided halftime lead.

Giese rolled out to his left on his team’s third offensive play of the contest. He found open running room in front of him and dashed 57 yards for a touchdown that gave the Cardinals the initial 6-0 lead.

“He’s just a good athlete,” Wachsmuth said. “We were trying to hit a pass. He felt pressure and he scrambled. He’s made those plays for us. You like to have kids that can do things when plays break down.”

Three plays later, St. Paul defensive back Gerard Nunez got the ball back when he intercepted a pass by Reicher QB Jake Boozer.