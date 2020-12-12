Shiner St. Paul cashes in Reicher miscues, 63-13

The Bishop Reicher Cougars didn’t get the result they wanted in the TAPPS Division IV state final.
In fact, the Cougars faced a nightmare scenario as they gave up turnovers on their first four possessions and Shiner St. Paul capitalized.
The Cardinals scored almost every time they took it away on the way to a 63-13 victory over Reicher on Saturday afternoon at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
“You put yourself in a hole,” Reicher coach Tyler Holcomb said. “(St. Paul) is a great football team. I take my hat off to them. … We knew coming into this game we couldn’t put ourselves in a hole and that’s exactly what we did.”
St. Paul running back Zak Johnson carried 33 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns and senior quarterback Kai Giese had a couple of passing TDs and a big one on the ground.
That’s how the Cardinals (9-1) put up the points to claim their third-straight state championship and their fifth in the last six years.
“The last two weeks our kids have played unbelievable,” St. Paul coach Jake Wachsmuth said. “I didn’t expect last week to start off like we did and I certainly didn’t expect to be in this situation at the end of this game. You just try to win the game.”
Reicher (5-5) returned to the state final round for the first time since 2009. The Cougars have won nine state championships in school history, but this was their first time to play for it all under second-year coach Holcomb.
Cougars running back Eli Cummings rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. But Reicher couldn’t answer enough to keep up with the Cardinals.
“I’m proud of them,” Holcomb said. “We just made some mistakes. This game came on me. … Our offense didn’t execute. That ultimately falls on me. I’m proud of our kids and the effort. To be able to be here in year two is a blessing and it’s something to build on.”
St. Paul clicked on offense from the very beginning and combined that with takeaways by the Cardinals’ defense to produce a lopsided halftime lead.
Giese rolled out to his left on his team’s third offensive play of the contest. He found open running room in front of him and dashed 57 yards for a touchdown that gave the Cardinals the initial 6-0 lead.
“He’s just a good athlete,” Wachsmuth said. “We were trying to hit a pass. He felt pressure and he scrambled. He’s made those plays for us. You like to have kids that can do things when plays break down.”
Three plays later, St. Paul defensive back Gerard Nunez got the ball back when he intercepted a pass by Reicher QB Jake Boozer.
Nunez’s pick set up the Cardinals with the ball at their own 40 and they took off on an efficient drive. Nunez took the ball on a counter and romped for 12 yards to the Cougars’ 33. But Johnson did most of the damage as he ran five times for 43 yards, including the 18-yard touchdown.
Reicher’s next drive produced similar results. After Eli Cummings got free for a pair of runs that gained 56 yards to the St. Paul 21, Caden Malinovsky intercepted a Boozer pass to stop Reicher.
The Cardinals offense responded with an eight-play, 72-yard march. Giese finished it on fourth-and-seven from the Cougars’ 12. After a steady dose of running, Giese pulled the ball on a play-action pass and tossed to a wide open Austin Davis in the end zone. The touchdown pass put St. Paul in front, 20-0, with four seconds gone from the second quarter.
“That’s what running does,” Wachsmuth said. “A lot of people don’t do it as much, but it can open up big plays passing.”
At that point, things went from bad to worse for Reicher.
The Cougars fumbled within the first two plays of two consecutive possessions and St. Paul recovered deep in Reicher territory on both occasions.
Johnson ran for two more touchdowns following the fumble recoveries, boosting the Cardinals lead to 35-0.
Reicher finally grabbed some positive momentum when Cummings found a crease and ran 64 yards to the St. Paul 11. He ran around the right side for an 11-yard touchdown on the next play, getting the Cougars on the scoreboard with 6:41 left in the first half.
But St. Paul responded with a plodding, time-consuming drive that chewed up all but the final 23 seconds of the second quarter. Giese threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Nunez to finish it and put the Cardinals in front, 42-6 at the break.
Cummings added a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cut St. Paul’s lead to 42-13, but that’s as close as the Cougars would get.
