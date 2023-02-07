Waco High was outpaced by Killeen Shoemaker in the district closer, falling to the Lady Wolves, 53-46, at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Lions (15-15, 7-7) will get one more chance to grab a playoff spot, facing Lake Belton, which defeated Killeen Chaparral, 67-34. Waco High head coach Robert Garcia said the team can’t let the loss to Shoemaker get to them as they pivot focus to the play-in matchup.

“We got to keep our heads up because we’re still in the race of everything,” Garcia said. “We just have to have a good week of practice. The teams that we’re playing, whichever one won tonight, we know them real well. We beat them once each, they beat us once, so we know it’s not going to be easy. We just got to be mentally prepared after this loss.”

Waco senior Ivory Scott led the Lady Lions with 22 points while freshman Madyson Mitchell posted 14 for the Lady Wolves (22-10, 11-3). The team from Killeen broke away with 21 points out of the half and even though Waco outscored Shoemaker 16-7 in the final quarter, it wasn’t enough to get the comeback.

“Shoemaker is a tough team,” Garcia said. “They’re at the top of the district for a reason. They got a bunch of guards that can play really quick. They got post players that play really quick. For us, it’s kind of a tough matchup because we have a little bit more size but not as much speed as they do. So, when it turns into a fast-paced game like that, they had the advantage.”

The Lady Wolves built up a double-digit lead out of the break with a 15-4 run, kick-started by a 3-pointer out of the hands of junior Iyanna Bilups and capped off by a 3 by junior Aaliyah Rogers.

A pair of buckets by Waco senior Faith Watson and junior Xiara Berry cut the gap to 10 points. A layup and a pair of free throws by junior Sophia Edwin and a 3 by senior Alexia Westmoreland extended the Lady Wolves’ edge.

Waco senior Ashara Thibodeaux drained a buzzer-beater bucket to break the Lady Lion drought and send the game into fourth with a score of 46-32.

The squads traded jumpers to open the final quarter before going on a defensive standoff. Scott then scored the next nine points for the Lady Lions, including a pair of treys.

With a 1:20 left, senior Ciarra Shaw scored Waco’s final shot, picking up a free throw in the process but that would be it for the night.

The final minute was messy as the Lady Lions awarded Shoemaker with five trips to the line, however the Lady Wolves made 2-of-11.

To open the contest, Shoemaker went on a 6-2 run thanks to a pair of shots from the perimeter. Scott hit back-to-back jumpers to even the score. Following a fruitless trip to the charity stripe by the Lady Lions, the Lady Wolves responded with a 4-1 run to get back ahead.

Scott slipped in a bucket before the end of the quarter to cut the lead to one, but it didn’t last long as Shoemaker built up a seven-point advantage over the first four minutes of the second quarter.

Waco was trailing 20-13 before kick-starting a 7-0 run as Scott drove in a layup to tie it up again. Coming out of a timeout, the Lady Lions took their only lead of the night on a jumper by Watson.

It was a brief victory as a three by Westmoreland and a layup by Edwin sent Shoemaker into the locker room with a three-point edge.